wegotmail: Statement of Sen. Joel Villanueva on DOTr’s removal of GPS as requirement

WE COMMEND the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for its decision not to make the use of GPS a compulsory requirement for our PUV drivers participating in the service contracting program.

Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa DOTr sa kanilang pagiging bukas sa ating panawagan sa hearing ng PROTECT Committee noong Lunes at sa mga hinaing ng ating mga kababayang nasa sektor ng transportasyon para sa pagpapatupad ng mas makatao at makatuwirang patakaran.

Sa gitna ng matinding krisis kung saan kailangang-kailangan ng tulong ng ating mga kababayan sa transport sector, huwag na po natin silang bigyan ng dagdag pasanin.

The DOTr showed it can adopt a more flexible and responsive approach to ensure a smooth rollout of the program.

We will continue to extend our support to programs that will help ease the burden of our kababayans facing the realities of this oil crisis.



- Sen. Joel Villanueva