Davao

#wegotmail: Statement of SP Zubiri on the escalating violence in Israel

The rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets.
The rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets.AP Photo

﻿We strongly condemn the violence committed against innocent civilians in the ongoing conflict in Israel. We deplore the taking of hostages and seek their immediate release.

Neither freedom nor justice can truly be won through this kind of violence.

We call upon the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Foreign Affairs and other Philippine government agencies to secure our overseas Filipinos and ensure safe passage if necessary. We urge the full utilization of the Assistance to Nationals Fund for this purpose.

I pray for all who are affected by this conflict- particularly the thousands of our Filipino brothers and sisters. May the LORD cover you all.  

Department of Foreign Affairs
DFA
Israel
Palestine
Juan Miguel Zubiri
Migz Zubiri
Hamas
Israel-Palestine conflict
DMW
Department of Migrant Workers
Israel-Hamas War

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph