wegotmail: Statement on the Inflation forecast for October 2026

THE BSP projects October 2026 inflation to settle within the 7.1 – 8.1 percent range. Upward price pressures are likely to come from higher prices of domestic fuel, electricity, and transport fares. These pressures could be partially offset by lower prices of key agricultural commodities, such as rice, vegetables, meat, and fish, owing to favorable supply conditions.

The BSP will remain vigilant and guided by incoming data, particularly on inflation and growth prospects. It will continue to assess the impact of the latest developments in the Middle East on the country’s inflation and economic outlook.

- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas