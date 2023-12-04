wegotmail: Statements on the bombing at Mindanao State University

I strongly condemn the bombing at the Dimaporo Gymnasium in Mindanao State University (MSU) that reportedly killed three people and wounded several others this morning.

That it happened during a Catholic mass celebrated by students is even more appalling. First, because the perpetrators targeted a place of worship. And second, because they bombed a place inside an institution of learning.

MSU is home to both Muslims and Christians alike. Our students should not be living in fear inside our schools, colleges and universities. This is the sad reality that we need to address.

I offer my condolences to the families of those who died in this act of terrorism, and I urge the BARMM police to thoroughly investigate this case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

- Member of Parliament Amir Mawallil

Akbayan Party is outraged and appalled by the violent bombing that took at least 10 innocent lives and injured so many others in Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi just hours earlier.

Words fail to capture the gravity of this barbaric and cruel act. Every communty in our nation, regardless of religion or political inclination, deserves an inherent right to safety, especially sacred spaces dedicated to education and the reverent observation of faith.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Akbayan asks the government to swiftly mobilize resources to provide immediate aid. We also urge a resolute effort to identify those responsible for this atrocity and bring them to justice.

Violence against any innocent life should be condemned. Violence against children, minors, and our country's future most of all. Marawi has endured enough suffering; let this be a strong call for an end to violence.

- Akbayan Party

Mindanao State University- Marawi City. A vile crime occurred while our Catholic brethren were attending Mass.

Along with my family and my Senate office, I extend my condolences to the families of those who died, and my sympathies to those who were wounded.

- Senator Robin Padilla

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the bombing of students holding mass at the Dimaporo Gymnasium in the Mindanao State University in Marawi today that according to initial reports left three people dead and several others wounded.

This is plain and simple terrorism. We have no other words to describe the violence done to students who were peacefully holding mass earlier, a free expression of their religion.

As we often say, violence has no place in a civilized society. And those responsible for this bombing should be held accountable under the law.

Our condolences to the families of those who died in this incident. Our children should not become targets of violence. Our schools are not battle zones. Parents should be assured that their children are safe in school.

I call on the authorities to investigate this fully, leaving no stone unturned. The perpetrators should be unmasked. We will monitor the developments of this case to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

- Deputy Minority Leader Mujiv Hataman



