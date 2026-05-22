wegotmail: Strengthen grid reliability amid Davao del Norte expansion

CONSUMER group Davao Consumer Movement is calling on Davao Light to strengthen the reliability of its power distribution system following the issuance of a Supplemental Writ of Possession granting the company operational control over distribution assets previously managed by Nordeco in parts of Davao del Norte.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Tagum City issued the Supplemental Writ of Possession on May 15, 2026, granting Davao Light the lawful right to possess and operate distribution assets covered under Republic Act No. 12144.

With the order, Davao Light now has full operational control in Tagum City and the municipalities of Asuncion, San Isidro, Kapalong, Talaingod, and New Corella. Some barangays in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) remain under Nordeco operations pending the possible issuance of another writ covering the remaining areas.

The court order allows Davao Light to fully implement its expansion and rehabilitation plans in Davao del Norte, including efforts aimed at improving the reliability and stability of power service in the province.

However, the Davao Consumer Movement emphasized that expansion must be matched with stronger operational performance and improved grid reliability across both its new and existing franchise areas.

Consumers in several parts of Davao Light’s current coverage area continue to report recurring and prolonged power outages. While we acknowledge Davao Light’s efforts to maintain transparency through public advisories and consumer engagement, these concerns show that stronger technical and operational improvements are still needed.

As Davao Light upgrades infrastructure in its expanded franchise area, it must also ensure that reliability concerns within its existing coverage area are not neglected.

With greater franchise coverage comes greater responsibility. Consumers expect that Davao Light’s expansion will not only result in wider service coverage, but also in a more stable, reliable, and responsive power distribution system for all affected communities.

- Davao Consumer Movement