wegotmail: ‘Swan Song’: Strengthening US-Philippines Ties

BEFORE I arrived three and a half years ago, I spoke to every living previous U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines and numerous others to prepare for my posting. All spoke of the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people; the importance of our shared history and values; and the rewarding and consequential work we do together as Allies and partners.

I received great advice, but was surprised by one persistent question: “What’s your song?”

People earnestly counseled me to select a song I would be willing to sing in public. But I had never sung karaoke! Thankfully, I quickly learned that renowned Filipino hospitality extends to being very forgiving of one’s vocal range.

It’s not about how well you sing; it’s about the shared experience that helps build meaningful relationships. In the Philippines, contacts become colleagues; colleagues become friends; and friends become family.

Building and maintaining trust is essential in every strong relationship. To me, that’s diplomacy: building relationships of trust born of mutual respect to achieve common objectives based on shared values.

The U.S.-Philippines relationship as friends, partners, and allies has never been stronger or more consequential. I am heartened to hear that a recent poll shows 82 percent of Filipinos trust the United States as their premier security partner. The sheer number of visits and engagements by senior-level U.S. officials and business leaders demonstrates the importance Americans place on relations with the Philippines.

Our relationship shapes lives, drives progress and prosperity, and secures futures on both sides of the Pacific. Strong people-to-people and cultural ties enrich our lives. I’ve seen this in our shared obsession with basketball and our love of good food – I’ll miss the fresh mangoes and lumpia! Over 170 Peace Corps Volunteers serve across this beautiful country. Our many exchange programs advance key issues like civil nuclear cooperation – something made possible through the oldest continually operating Fulbright Commission in the world.

Our two countries have worked together – “on hyperdrive” – to achieve progress in trade and economic cooperation, bolstering our shared prosperity. Multiple U.S. trade missions opened new avenues for investment and partnership. We launched the Luzon Economic Corridor in collaboration with Japan, driving infrastructure development, job creation, and sustainable growth.

In 2025 alone, the United States committed more than $313 million in foreign assistance to the Philippines to stop the spread of disease, promote maternal and child health, counter illegal fishing, foster energy security, and promote economic development.

On the military and security front, our ironclad Alliance is stronger than ever, ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. We increased the complexity and size of our premier annual exercise, Balikatan, and established Task Force Philippines to facilitate comprehensive, archipelagic defense and disaster response coordination.

Together we engaged in more than 500 security-related activities and exercises in each of the last three years – enhancing joint interoperability and readiness to deter emerging threats. Significant U.S. support for defense modernization included new funding and technology transfers to strengthen the capabilities of the Philippine Armed Forces and Coast Guard.

The United States introduced targeted maritime assistance programs, promoting freedom of navigation and countering coercion in the West Philippine Sea. And we stood together to save lives with military airlifts that delivered family food packs and emergency supplies to Filipinos throughout the country.

In 2026, the United States and the Philippines have much to celebrate: 80 years of diplomatic ties, the 75th anniversary of our Mutual Defense Treaty, America’s 250th birthday, the Philippines’ ASEAN chair year, and the tenth anniversary of the landmark UNCLOS ruling upholding Philippine maritime claims. While I will no longer be in the U.S. Ambassador’s chair, I’ll continue to champion U.S.-Philippines ties, confident that our hard-working embassy teams and vast network of American and Filipino friends, partners, and allies will continue to build relationships of trust that benefit our nations.

So, what’s my song? Over the last three-plus years, I sang Louis Armstrong’s “A Kiss to Build a Dream On” many times (because it’s short and has a long instrumental interlude!). But as I depart the Philippines, the quintessential Filipino holiday tune “Kumukutikutitap” by Ryan Cayabyab is the song I take in my heart – along with fond memories of sparkling parols, friends and family, and the sheer joy that accompanies the longest Christmas season in the world!

Serving as the U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines has been an honor – the highlight of my forty-year career. Maraming, maraming salamat at hanggang sa muli.

- US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson