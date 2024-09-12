wegotmail: Tansingco thanks PBBM for 2-year stint as BI chief

IT HAS BEEN a two-year watch for me at the helm of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) under the Bagong Pilipinas.

Allow me then to express my gratitude to His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr., President of the Republic, for the opportunity to serve under his Administration. The past two years have been filled with optimism, challenges and determination.

Right at the get go, it has been a focused though challenging efforts at addressing the various concerns confronting the Bureau of Immigration (BI): controlling the borders at the international ports of entry and exit, and preventing Filipinos from being trafficked abroad, among others. Such a herculean task for an agency that is operating under a colonial period legislation.

Together with the entire BI bureaucracy, I am glad that we were able to push the needed reforms despite the limitations. The task is not yet fully done, but we have substantially begun.

For this, I wish to acknowledge the support of the BI Board of Commissioners, and Offices of the DOJ Secretary and DOJ Supervising Undersecretary, as we crafted and implemented those reforms.

To all the gallant men and women of the Bureau, I cannot thank you enough. Always bear in mind that, as public servants, you must continue to work solely for the interest of the public, over and above other interests. Be ever guided by the BI principles of Professionalism, Integrity and Patriotism.

To BI’s inter-agency partners, stakeholders, and the general public, it is assured that your Bureau of Immigration shall remain steadfast in its commitment, unrelenting in its mission, and persevering in the discharge of its mandated duties and functions.

To BI’s foreign law enforcement agency-counterparts, and the INTERPOL, thank you for the trust and support, open lines of coordination and collaboration, and the information sharing partnerships which brought back fugitives from the law.

To BI’s ASEAN, Australia and +3 Partners, thank you for the support and assistance that you have generously extended which resulted in enhanced partnership and cooperation on immigration concerns.

Finally, I welcome the next man or woman the President may put at the helm of the Bureau even as I assure everyone that BI is currently manned by a corps of dedicated professionals.

Thank you.



- NORMAN TANSINGCO

Former Bureau of Immigration chief