wegotmail: Terms, targets, and transitions

Terms

THE Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) and the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Catholic Education (ECCE) acknowledge the Department of Education’s proposal to adopt a three-term academic calendar for School Year 2026–2027, as part of its continuing efforts toward system improvement aligned with national development goals.

While we recognize the intent to recalibrate academic terms in support of learning recovery and system efficiency, we underscore that the true measure of this reform lies not in the calendar itself, but in the system’s readiness to redesign teaching, learning, and assessment around it.

The shift from a four-quarter to a three-term structure is not merely a scheduling adjustment but a systemic transformation that demands coherence across curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment. As affirmed in the discussions of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom II), reforms of this magnitude must be grounded in evidence, guided by consultation, and supported by sustained capacity-building to ensure that educational quality and learner outcomes are protected.

Targets

Beyond restructuring time, the reform must be anchored on clear and measurable targets that safeguard depth of learning and holistic development. Time redistribution without corresponding curriculum reconstruction risks shallower coverage, accelerated pacing without mastery, increased assessment pressure, reduced remediation space, and heightened teacher fatigue.

These risks are not theoretical but reflect the lived realities of classrooms when structural reforms outpace instructional readiness. Thus, learning targets must be carefully recalibrated, ensuring that competencies are developmentally appropriate, assessments are meaningful, and instructional time is used strategically. Reform must ultimately be judged not by compliance with a new calendar, but by its capacity to improve learning outcomes, strengthen teacher effectiveness, and sustain student well-being.

Transitions

CEAP emphasizes that a reform of this scale necessitates a deliberate, well-paced, and adequately supported transition. Sufficient transition time is indispensable, allowing schools to engage in curriculum remapping, recalibrate assessment frameworks, invest in teacher formation, and align institutional systems and resources. While the proposed calendar is mandatory for public schools and optional for private institutions, its broader implications within a shared educational ecosystem must be carefully considered. Divergent academic calendars may create challenges in student mobility, college admissions alignment, teacher deployment, and even household planning. Moreover, local government dynamics may inadvertently disrupt implementation, as private schools are often expected to participate in community-based activities and local engagements that may not align with revised schedules.

These realities underscore that private schools operate within complex social and regulatory environments. In this light, CEAP calls for continued dialogue, policy sensitivity, and a phased, research-informed approach that respects institutional diversity, ensures coordination across sectors, and upholds the primacy of quality, equitable, and mission-driven education.



- CEAP and CBCP-ECCE