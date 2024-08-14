wegotmail: The height of the challenge: Filipino athletes and the pursuit of gold

As a biological anthropologist, I’ve long been intrigued by the intricate interplay between human biology and athletic performance. This fascination is particularly pronounced in the Philippines, a nation with a deep-rooted passion for sports, yet often grappling with the physical limitations imposed by our generally shorter stature. Our love affair with basketball is a testament to our athletic spirit. However, the stark reality is that our national team, Gilas Pilipinas, frequently finds itself outmatched by taller opponents.

This raises the question: Does height truly dictate athletic destiny?

While it’s undeniable that height confers advantages in certain sports, it’s crucial to recognize that it is not the sole determinant of success. Biomechanical and physiological factors intertwine to shape an athlete’s potential. Tall athletes often dominate basketball and swimming, where reach and leverage are paramount. For example, swimmers like Michael Phelps, whose long limbs and greater reach allow for more efficient strokes, use their height for better propulsion.

Conversely, shorter athletes dominate in gymnastics and weightlifting, where precision, power, and spatial awareness are crucial. In weightlifting, shorter athletes like Hidilyn Diaz excel due to their lower center of gravity and shorter limbs, allowing for better leverage and control. Hidilyn’s gold medal at the 2020 Olympics highlights this advantage. Similarly, Carlos Yulo’s compact stature aids his agility and balance, enabling him to perform complex routines with precision. Yulo’s achievements, including two gold medals in the 2024 Olympics for the floor exercise and vault, demonstrate the benefits of being shorter in gymnastics.

Meanwhile, in track and field events, height advantages vary. Sprinters benefit from being taller due to their longer strides, but balance is crucial. Usain Bolt, at 6’5”, has shown that a taller sprinter benefit from longer strides. On the other hand, marathon runners tend to be shorter to maintain a lighter body weight, which reduces the energy needed for long distances.

Genes and environment

Height is influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Genetics play a significant role—taller parents usually produce taller children. The Dutch are among the tallest people in the world, with an average height of about 6 feet for men, due to a combination of genetics and high standards of living. Some populations, such as the Pygmies of Central Africa, are shorter, averaging around 5 feet for men, due to both genetic predispositions and environmental factors like limited access to nutrition.

In the Philippines, the average height for men is around 5 feet 4 inches, and for women, it is about 4 feet 11 inches. Filipinos are considered one of the shortest in Southeast Asia and also in the world. This shorter stature can be attributed to a combination of genetic factors and environmental influences such as diet and overall health conditions.

Many Filipinos experience nutritional deficiencies during critical growth periods, impacting their adult height.

Environmental factors such as nutrition, health, and living conditions during childhood and adolescence significantly impact growth. Proper nutrition and healthcare are essential for reaching genetic height potential. In areas with high levels of poverty and malnutrition, people tend to be shorter. This interaction between genes and environment explains the variation in height among different populations and individuals. This is why, in terms of Olympic performance, Filipinos are naturally at a disadvantage in many events.

Beyond basketball

For the Philippines to increase its Olympic medal tally, addressing nutritional deficiencies and improving healthcare access are crucial steps in optimizing our athletic potential. Also, shifting focus from basketball to sports where height is less of an advantage can be a strategic move. While Gilas Pilipinas dreams of making a significant impact at the 2028 Olympics, it's essential to acknowledge the challenges posed by competing against taller and more physically dominant teams on the global stage.

Sports like boxing, taekwondo, archery, shooting, and diving are promising areas where Filipinos can excel. The Philippines boasts a rich boxing tradition, exemplified by the silver medal win of Onyok Velasco in the 1996 Olympics and the legendary career of Manny Pacquiao. This combat sport, prioritizing speed, agility, and technique over height, aligns perfectly with Filipino strengths. Taekwondo, another arena where Filipinos excel, demands precision, speed, and explosiveness. Similarly, sports like archery, shooting, and diving emphasize accuracy, control, and form rather than physical stature. These disciplines offer promising avenues for Filipino athletes to shine on the world stage, building upon their successful track record in regional competitions.

While height undeniably influences athletic performance, it is not the sole determinant of success. Understanding the complex interplay between genetics, environment, and specific sports allows us to appreciate the diverse factors contributing to athletic achievement. Rather than being discouraged by physical limitations, we should embrace them as challenges to overcome through strategic planning and targeted training. By focusing on sports that align with our strengths and celebrating athletes like Hidilyn Diaz and Carlos Yulo, who have excelled in their respective sports despite their shorter stature, we can inspire a new generation of Filipino champions and elevate our nation’s athletic standing on the world stage.

***

Dr. Richard Jonathan O. Taduran is a biological and forensic anthropologist.