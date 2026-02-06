wegotmail: Together at the turning point

THE Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) and the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Catholic Education (ECCE) express their deep appreciation and full support to Edcom 2 in completing its Final Report (“Turning Point: A Decade of Necessary Reform) and in setting forth the National and Workforce Development Plan 2026 to 2035.

We recognize the Commission’s passionate work throughout its demanding journey.

What began as a national examination of persistent learning gaps matured into a rigorous process of consultation, research, presentation and dialogue. We honor this effort not only for its technical rigor but for its moral clarity.

The report offers both diagnosis and direction. It affirms early childhood development as the foundation of lifelong learning. It calls for restoring the functional literacy of young learners and strengthening critical thinking, digital competence, and graduate readiness for employment, higher education, and technical vocational pathways.

It advances inclusive learning and equitable access to quality education, and stronger governance and resource stewardship.

In the larger horizon of nation-building, the report becomes a bridge between promise and practice, between the dream of reform and the discipline of structure.

Education remains the gate to freedom. When a child learns to read the word and the world, chains quietly fall away.

The release of this report marks not an end but a beginning. Implementation requires more than compliance. It calls for conscience, courage, and coherence in action. Reform must live in classrooms, budgets, policies, and leadership decisions. Institutions are challenged to rethink delivery models, refine bureaucratic processes, and align incentives with authentic learning outcomes.

Legislative foresight must safeguard continuity beyond political cycles. Budgetary prudence must protect foundational investments. Governance must encourage collaboration among DepEd, Ched, Tesda, private institutions, local governments, and community partners so that learner pathways are seamless and purposeful.

CEAP and CBCP-ECCE commit to putting these reforms into clear and concrete action across our network of Catholic schools. We will continue to strengthen leadership formation so that school heads think systemically and act with accountability, support teachers in innovation initiatives that seek to improve student learning, and build school communities that focus on outcomes that truly matter such as literacy, competence, and character formation.

We will participate more actively in policy discussions to promote alignment, long term sustainability, and measurable results.

For CEAP and CBCP-ECCE, implementation means turning values into daily practice by ensuring integrity in the use of resources, subsidiarity in decision making, solidarity in serving the most vulnerable, and faithful stewardship of our institutions. By working together with clarity of purpose and commitment to every learner, this turning point can become real and lasting change that restores trust, strengthens the nation’s workforce, and enables Philippine education to fulfill its mission of forming free, competent, and responsible citizens for generations to come.



- CATHOLIC EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES (CEAP) AND THE CBCP EPISCOPAL COMMISSION ON CATHOLIC EDUCATION (ECCE)