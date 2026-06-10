wegotmail: Truth, accountability, justice for Ateneo student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili

THE Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (Scap) and Akbayan Youth join the Sanggunian ng mga Mag-aaral ng mga Paaralang Loyola ng Ateneo de Manila, Buklod Atenista (the alliance of all student governments from Jesuit Higher Education Institutions in the Philippines), and the broader Ateneo community in grieving the untimely passing of Blue Eagle student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

As the community continues to seek answers, Scap and Akbayan Youth join the calls of the bereaved families for a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. The truth must be uncovered, accountability must be ensured where warranted, and justice must be pursued.

Scap and Akbayan Youth call on the Ateneo de Manila University administration to fully cooperate with all investigative processes and to provide the bereaved families with timely information, support, and assistance throughout this difficult period. The concerns raised by the families deserve to be heard and addressed with sincerity, transparency, and urgency.

We likewise urge the newly-formed investigative panel, consisting of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP), the National Youth Commission (NYC), and the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), to leave no stones unturned and ensure impartiality in the consolidation of its findings.

We further call on the panel to review all internal mechanisms within the University and the UAAP, assess their sufficiency and effectiveness, identify their lapses, and provide recommendations that will ensure that such incidents never happen again and that the league remains a safe space for its players, coaches, and their families.

Those found liable for this untoward incident must be fully prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and in accordance with the administrative guidelines set forth by the UAAP, Ched, PSC, and other regulatory bodies. Hindi puwedeng walang managot.

This tragedy raises urgent questions about the safety, welfare, and protection of student-athletes, particularly in activities conducted under institutional supervision. Universities, athletic associations, and sports governing bodies all share a responsibility to ensure that every activity undertaken in the name of athletic development places students' well-being and safety above all else.

Beyond mourning, we hope this tragedy becomes a catalyst for meaningful reflection and systemic reform. No family should be left searching for answers after entrusting their children to institutions tasked with their education, development, and protection.

In this time of grief, we call on the broader Filipino student movement and the public to stand with the families of Rene and Divine, support the Ateneo community, and continue to demand truth, accountability, and justice.

May the memories of Rene and Divine live on in the communities they helped shape and inspire.

Lubos ang aming pakikidalamhati. Mariing naming ipinapanawagan ang katotohanan, pananagutan, at hustisya para kina Rene Baterbonia at Divine Adili.

#JusticeForReneAndDivine



- Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (Scap), and Akbayan Youth