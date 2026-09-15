wegotmail: United Nations' statement on first BARMM parliamentary elections

THE United Nations welcomes the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, an important milestone in the Bangsamoro peace process and the region's political transition.

The United Nations commends the people of BARMM, national and regional authorities, the MILF, electoral institutions and all partners who have contributed to preparations for this historic process.

As the people of BARMM get ready to cast their votes, the United Nations encourages all stakeholders to continue working together to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful, credible and inclusive manner. The successful conduct of the elections, together with effective follow-up, will be essential to strengthening public trust and further consolidating peace.

As BARMM enters this new chapter, the United Nations encourages all stakeholders to remain committed to dialogue, cooperation and the peaceful resolution of differences, and to ensure that the benefits of peace and development reach all communities. The United Nations will continue to support national and regional authorities in advancing the objectives of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous future for all.

- United Nations