wegotmail: VP Sara's camp statement on court denial of inhibition motion

WE CONFIRM receiving the RTC-Quezon City, Branch 98’s order denying our motion for inhibition of the Honorable Presiding Judge.

The Vice President will exercise all available remedies. We also received the court’s order requiring both parties to strictly comply with the sub judice rule and to refrain from publicly discussing the merits of the case.

We will continue to comply, consistent with the Vice President’s respect for the rule of law.

— ATTY. PAUL LAWRENCE LIM

CHUA LIM & ASSOCIATES

Counsel of the Vice President for the NBI Grave Threats Cases