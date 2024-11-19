wegotmail: When setbacks become stepping stones

YEARS ago, as a fresh graduate eager to make a mark, I took on the challenging role of being a Public Relations Manager for a local political candidate in Davao. The campaign was intense and the surveys were promising, consistently placing my candidate among the top contenders. However, on election day, our optimism turned to disappointment as the final tally relegated him to ninth place—one spot short of securing a position. Only the top eight candidates earned seats.

The sting of defeat was sharp. I had poured my energy and ideals into this campaign, employing a mix of book-smart strategies and on-the-ground pragmatism. I even resorted to hard-hitting tactics to outmaneuver opponents — something I wasn’t proud of but deemed necessary to win.

Despite these efforts, the results were clear: my best wasn’t good enough.

This experience was a harsh initiation into the world of politics, a realm that is as unpredictable as it is unforgiving. But beyond politics, it taught me an invaluable life lesson: even when you do everything right, failure can still be part of the equation. Life, after all, doesn’t always align with our plans or our efforts.

The question, then, is how do we respond to failure? Do we allow it to defeat us or define us? Consider something as common as a job application. You might have stellar credentials and a wealth of experience, yet still find yourself rejected. Do you sulk and stew in negativity, or do you regroup and push forward?

The truth is, setbacks are not indicators of inadequacy — they’re opportunities for growth. The key is to resist the pull of negativity and instead adopt a positive, forward-looking mindset. Life today bombards us with overwhelming information and challenges, but a defeated mind serves no purpose. To succeed, we must view rejection not as a loss, but as redirection.

My own setback in the campaign trail is proof of this. Despite losing the election, my efforts didn’t go unnoticed. Through word of mouth, I was introduced to another political candidate, and this time, we emerged victorious. What changed? I stopped dwelling on the negative and turned to faith for guidance. I sought a higher purpose in my work, and everything shifted.

Failures are not the end—they are preparation for something greater. Each rejection, each setback, is simply part of the process of growth. It sharpens our resolve and refines our character. To dream big is to embrace failure as part of the journey.

So, when the road gets rough, remember this: setbacks may slow you down, but they don’t define you. Keep dreaming, keep striving, and never give up. Today’s rejection may be paving the way for tomorrow’s triumph.



- George Evan Borinaga Cuadrillero