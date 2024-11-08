wegotmail: Why American politics matters to Filipinos

AS ONE of the oldest allies of the United States, the Philippines shares a bond with America that dates back to the late 19th century, when we became a U.S. colony after the Spanish-American War. Back then, we were often referred to as America’s “little brown brother”—a term immortalized in Leon Wolff’s 1961 book, “Little Brown Brother: How the United States Purchased and Pacified the Philippine Islands at the Century's Turn.” Since that era, the Philippine-American relationship has evolved profoundly, shifting from a colonial dynamic to one grounded in mutual respect and shared interests.

Diplomatic relations between the United States and the Philippines were formally established in 1946, and our partnership has since deepened, rooted in a shared commitment to democratic values and strengthened through a historic security alliance. The 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty provides the foundation for our enduring defense partnership, while the annual U.S.-Philippine Bilateral Strategic Dialogue and recent high-level meetings between our leaders reflect the importance of this alliance in addressing regional and global challenges. In early 2023, President Biden hosted President Marcos, while U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense met with their Philippine counterparts in Manila to reinforce this robust relationship.

Today, American politics remains significant for us not just because of historical ties but because it has tangible impacts on our nation. Over four million Filipino-Americans reside in the United States, while nearly 400,000 U.S. citizens live in the Philippines, including veterans and a growing number of expatriates. This people-to-people connection is reinforced by educational exchange programs, like Fulbright and the International Visitor Leadership Program, which have longstanding roots in our country and continue to shape a new generation of leaders. The Philippines is also home to the only Veterans Administration regional office outside the United States and the largest American military cemetery abroad, making the connection between our countries not just strategic but personal.

Our armed forces rely heavily on American military support, equipment, and training, creating a partnership that is critical for our security. Given this relationship, American foreign policy decisions—whether shaped by Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, or future leaders—inevitably affect us. But does that mean we must take sides in their domestic politics? Not necessarily. Instead, we should watch and discuss, as changes in American policies, leadership, and direction will inevitably ripple through our economy, security, and cultural landscape.

In many ways, America has served as a model for the Philippines, from the early drafts of our Constitution to our own evolving fashion and cultural trends. Recognizing this influence, it’s clear that American politics is something we can’t ignore. As we observe, we can only hope that American leaders make choices that fortify our alliance and inspire peace and stability worldwide. So, with respect and a sense of shared destiny, we join in saying, “May God bless the United States of America.”



- George Evan Borinaga Cuadrillero