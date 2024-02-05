Wegotmail: YES TO SIGNATURE CAMPAIGN NO to Signature Campaign with bribery (LAGAY)

Dear Editors and Friends,

Parliamentary form will not decentralize the regions from the Central Government.

This will only benefit politician-businessmen in the central government who are in greed for power and who are with business or personal interest.

Federalism will decentralize.

Federalism does not mean secession or separation from the government or constitution. This is a form or system of government patent the same as that of the United States.

Give time to inform the whole Filipino people how Federalism works. Its advantages and disadvantages.

Leaders who are in a hurry to change the charter without informing the entire Filipino people on how the different system works, by comparison, showing its pros and cons, are those who are with vested interest.

Information and proper dissemination should first be made to the entire nation, so people will open their mind and understand Federalism.

This is not a thing that should be done within the confinement of congress or senate.

Hence, it should be the consensus of all the people nationwide and NOT from the people in the central government or congress who are with vested interest.

EXPLAIN TO THE MASSES WHAT IS CON ASS and CON CON.

Thank you.

Respectfully yours,

Mar Salazar