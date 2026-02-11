wegotmail: Zubiri mourns death of JDV

IT IS indeed extremely sad news to learn that former Speaker Jose “Joe” de Venecia Jr. has passed, and I extend my deepest condolences, first and foremost, to his wife and my Ninang Gina, and to their family, friends and all those who served with him and learned from him.

JDV, as he is more popularly known, was one of my politiko idols. I had the privilege of serving under him as Secretary General of Lakas-CMD when he was national president, and I was a key leader of his group in the House of Representatives during the 12th and 13th Congress.

Sa kanya ko talaga natutunan kung paano maging consensus builder. Yung leadership style ko, malaking bahagi niyan ay galing sa kanya. Madami akong nakuha sa kanyang brand of consultative leadership, yung style niya na listening first before deciding, and then finding a path that benefits everyone.

In the international community, JDV always put the Philippines’ name and standing first. He was deeply admired in the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and across other parliamentary networks abroad, because he had a rare gift for building consensus even among leaders and governments from different countries.

Kung tutuusin, he would have made a great UN secretary-general because of his leadership traits and his kind of international diplomacy.

I will never forget that in August 2024, I had the honor of spearheading his recognition in the Senate, because his leadership was a model for my own career. Today I mourn him not just as a former Speaker, but as a great mentor who helped shape who I became in public service.

As we say goodbye, I carry with me the lessons he quietly taught by example, and I offer my prayers for the eternal repose of his soul. Rest in peace, former Speaker Jose “Joe” de Venecia Jr. Your legacy lives on in the leaders you helped inspire and in the country you always tried to unite.

- Sen. Migz Zubiri