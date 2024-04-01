What does the Davraa Meet 2024 logo and theme, ‘1Team, 1Dream,’ mean?

Davao City proudly hosts this year's largest regional sporting event, the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024.

With the theme "1Team, 1Dream: Shaping Filipino Sports Champions," the weeklong Davraa Meet 2024, beginning on April 1, welcomes 11 school divisions from the region as delegates.

Uniting not only athletes but the Dabawenyos across the region, the Davraa 2024 theme creatively embodies unity and regional pride.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division, the numeral "1" signifies both team unity and Region 11 as Davao Region's composition of 11 school division offices.

“This duality reflects the strength and cohesion of Dabawenyo athletes, epitomizing the region's sports community. The theme also emphasizes sportsmanship, camaraderie, and solidarity, inspiring individuals to pursue their sporting dreams with passion," the DepEd Davao City Division stated.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte echoed these sentiments, highlighting how Davraa 2024 bridges young athletes and provides them with a vital avenue to hone their capabilities.

The Davraa 2024 logo encapsulates the spirit, identity, and values of the Davao Region with profound symbolism and creative design elements

“At its core, the logo intertwines two iconic symbols synonymous with Davao: the durian and the eagle,” added DepEd-Davao City.

The durian, with its distinctive 11 spikes, represents the unique tropical fruit abundant in the region and symbolizes unity and diversity. Each spike signifies the 11 Schools Division Offices, symbolizing the diverse delegations celebrating athleticism and camaraderie.

Silhouette figures of athletes can also be seen in the flesh of the durian, which represents the diverse sports events at the Davraa Meet.

Meanwhile, the majestic Philippine eagle is a symbol of strength, resilience, and pride, that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Davao Eagles. It also serves as a reminder of the region's commitment to excellence.

The logo's colors further enrich its symbolism, with vibrant green and gold adorning the durian evoking the lush landscapes and abundant natural resources of Davao.

The rich brown-maroon tones of the eagle's head pay homage to the region's cultural heritage and identity.

Embedded within the logo is the subtle yet powerful message, "Life Is Here," echoing the host city's tagline and encapsulating the vibrancy, vitality, and endless possibilities awaiting participants and spectators during the DAVRAA Meet 2024, as stated by the DepEd-Davao City.

Additionally, DepEd-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo highlights Davao City's great potential in the country. “It is known for its iconic Apo Duwaling (referring to the icons of Davao) and for its sports activities,” he said.

DepEd Davao City Division added, “ As athletes unite under the banner of '1Team, 1Dream,' they strive towards becoming future champions of Filipino sports.” CEA