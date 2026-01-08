What’s new on HBO Max this January

Davao

Jurassic World Rebirth.
Jurassic World Rebirth. NBCUniversal/HBO Max
STREAM an exciting lineup of premieres this January, including Max Original series The Pitt Season two, with Emmy ® -winner Noah Wyle, HBO Originals A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Industry Season four, and catch critically acclaimed movie One Battle

After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, on HBO Max.

Fans of Korean Entertainment in the region can also explore the new TVING branded hub on HBO Max, featuring exclusive premieres of new TVING originals and the best of CJ ENM’s and TVING’s content slate, including Dear X, Villains, and new episodes of The Judge Returns, starring Ji Sung as Lee Han-young. The Judge Returns features a corrupt judge who suffers an unjust death and goes back in time to make amends.


Featured movies on HBO Max

Jurassic World Rebirth, premiering January 9, and will also be available on HBO on January 10 at 9 p.m. PHT

Trust
TrustParamount Pictures/HBO Max

Trust, premiering January 16

All the Devils are Here.
All the Devils are Here. Paramount Pictures/HBO Max

All the Devils are Here, premiering January 23

Smurfs (2025)
Smurfs (2025)Paramount Animation/HBO Max

Smurfs (2025), premiering January 30 and will also be available on HBO on January 31 at 9 p.m. PHT

Featured series on HBO Max

New episodes of Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super, on January 8 / 29

Max Original The Pitt Season two, premiering January 9

HBO Original Industry Season four, premiering January 12 and will also be available on HBO at 10 a.m. PHT

Ponies, premiering January 15

New episodes of Tiny Toons Looniversity Season two, on January 15 / 22

HBO Original A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, premiering January 19 and will also be available on HBO at 10 p.m. PHT

Also stream new episodes of The Judge Returns every Friday and Saturday, as well as the finales of Villains and Amadeus on January 8 and 18, respectively.

Featured reality series on HBO Max

ID’s The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story, premiering January 7

Food Network’s Wildcard Kitchen season two, premiering January 12

Discovery’s Ed Stafford’s Rite of Passage, premiering January 20

ID’s The Curious Case of… Season two, premiering January 27

