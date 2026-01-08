What’s new on HBO Max this January

STREAM an exciting lineup of premieres this January, including Max Original series The Pitt Season two, with Emmy ® -winner Noah Wyle, HBO Originals A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Industry Season four, and catch critically acclaimed movie One Battle
After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, on HBO Max.
Fans of Korean Entertainment in the region can also explore the new TVING branded hub on HBO Max, featuring exclusive premieres of new TVING originals and the best of CJ ENM’s and TVING’s content slate, including Dear X, Villains, and new episodes of The Judge Returns, starring Ji Sung as Lee Han-young. The Judge Returns features a corrupt judge who suffers an unjust death and goes back in time to make amends.
Featured movies on HBO Max
Jurassic World Rebirth, premiering January 9, and will also be available on HBO on January 10 at 9 p.m. PHT
Trust, premiering January 16
All the Devils are Here, premiering January 23
Smurfs (2025), premiering January 30 and will also be available on HBO on January 31 at 9 p.m. PHT
Featured series on HBO Max
New episodes of Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super, on January 8 / 29
Max Original The Pitt Season two, premiering January 9
HBO Original Industry Season four, premiering January 12 and will also be available on HBO at 10 a.m. PHT
Ponies, premiering January 15
New episodes of Tiny Toons Looniversity Season two, on January 15 / 22
HBO Original A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, premiering January 19 and will also be available on HBO at 10 p.m. PHT
Also stream new episodes of The Judge Returns every Friday and Saturday, as well as the finales of Villains and Amadeus on January 8 and 18, respectively.
Featured reality series on HBO Max
ID’s The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story, premiering January 7
Food Network’s Wildcard Kitchen season two, premiering January 12
Discovery’s Ed Stafford’s Rite of Passage, premiering January 20
ID’s The Curious Case of… Season two, premiering January 27
Subscribe to HBO Max at www.hbomax.com or via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store from only ₱149/month & ₱1,040/12 months and stream on HBO Max via your preferred device. PR