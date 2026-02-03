Wheel clamping to begin pilot run in March 2026

A TOTAL of 60 personnel from the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will undergo training for the implementation of wheel clamping under the newly amended Davao City Traffic Code.

Lawyer Eduardo Perez IV, officer-in-charge of CTTMO, said that these personnel will undergo training on wheel clamping on February 9 and 10, 2026, to ensure the smooth implementation of the ordinance.

“We will train personnel ana siguro mga 60 personnel, then we will also integrate the katong mga procedure namo (We will train personnel — probably around 60 people — and then we will also integrate our existing procedures),” he said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on January 30, 2026.

Perez said that their initial target for the full implementation of wheel clamping, including penalties and standard operating procedures, is April 2026 to ensure that every action of the CTTMO is properly documented.

He added that if the implementation is successful, their office will expand wheel clamping coverage in the city, considering suggestions from barangay officials in several areas.

Pilot implementation

Perez said that CTTMO is currently in the process of procuring wheel clamps as it has already identified its supplier. Once the wheel clamps are procured, a pilot implementation will be conducted in March, initially without penalties. At present, CTTMO has only four old wheel clamps, which will be used for training purposes.

He said that during the pilot phase, they will focus on wheel clamping and educating the public about the new amendments to the traffic code.

Perez also said that requests for changes in traffic signs have already been made, noting that the materials are already available, as the city council required CTTMO to install signs in areas designated as clamp zones.

Wheel clamping

To recall, the 21st Davao City Council approved on third and final reading amendments to the city’s Traffic Code authorizing the use of wheel clamps on illegally parked vehicles along designated roads on October 21, 2025.

Councilor Luna Acosta, chairperson of the Committee on Peace and Public Safety, proposed the ordinance, which will initially cover R. Castillo Street from Agdao to Lasang, sections of Quimpo Boulevard, and the Sandawa area.

Under the measure, clamped vehicles will be fined ₱2,000 for light vehicles and ₱5,000 for trucks, in addition to existing citation tickets for illegal parking. The higher fine for trucks reflects the larger clamps required and the greater obstruction they cause. RGP