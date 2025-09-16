When ‘circumstances’ are ‘redirection’

NOT many people know it, but the story of a TikToker and YouTuber teacher is worth telling.

In 2018, a young Filipino teacher sat down to write a letter addressed to the New Mexico Public Education Department in Santa Fe, United States. His words carried the weight of years of study, his family’s sacrifices, and the dream of greener pastures abroad.

“I am truly enthusiastic about being given an opportunity to teach in the USA,” wrote 37-year-old public teacher, June Elias V. Patalinghug — known as Teacher Jev on TikTok, which he revealed through his Facebook post. “It is my aim to match my range of experience with my ability to be a compassionate and dynamic teacher who will make a positive contribution to any school in New Mexico and to the community where it belongs.”

That neatly typed letter, sent across the Pacific, symbolized his American dream.

Like many Filipino educators, he wanted to teach abroad, earn more, and give his family a better life.

Between 2018 and 2019, he pursued this path with determination. He passed credential verification through the World Education Services, secured FBI and NBI clearances, and even earned a teaching license in New Mexico. After passing interviews, he was only one step away — a visa sponsor and an embassy appointment.

Then the pandemic struck. Agencies shut down, and his dream collapsed overnight.

But what seemed like the end of a journey became, in time, a redirection.

Instead of boarding a plane, Patalinghug was promoted to Master Teacher. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, he was named Most Outstanding Elementary Teacher of DepEd Region 11. By 2021, he had completed his Doctorate in Education.

Still, the pull of the American dream lingered. In 2022, he tried again — quietly, almost in secret — preparing the same documents. Once more, he was close. And once more, the door closed. This time, he was promoted to Master Teacher II.

In 2023, on the brink of pursuing his overseas plans yet again, he hesitated. Almost at the deadline, he submitted a portfolio for the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos National Search. He expected little. Yet, stage by stage, he advanced: qualifier, semi-finalist, grand finalist, and finally, National Winner.

One question during the final judging cut deep: “Do you plan to apply abroad knowing your credentials are qualified?”

His answer revealed how much his journey had transformed: “Every time I try, there is always a divine intervention that stops me. I think I am for the Filipino learners.”

It was not just an answer; it was a confession.

Patalinghug admits that financial realities pushed him toward foreign shores. Born into a simple and kind family, Jervy is the son of Elias Bacalso Patalinghug and Ulrica Vencio Patalinghug, whose sacrifices and support became the foundation of his journey.

“We are truly underpaid yet overworked,” he said.

“We carry so much on our shoulders — lesson plans, forms, performance indicators — and still do it all for the love of our learners. It is not wrong to dream of better pay and a better life. I wasn’t born into privilege, so my dream has always been bigger — not for me, but for my family, especially my parents who sacrificed everything to raise me.”

But every attempt to leave was matched with a promotion or recognition at home, as though fate was determined to keep him in the Philippines.

In 2024, when he seriously considered applying abroad for the third time, another honor came. He was named Outstanding Government Worker by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and promoted to School Principal I of Generoso Elementary School in Talomo East District, Davao City.

Suddenly, the man who once wrote a letter pleading for a chance to teach in New Mexico was now leading an entire school in Davao.

Reflecting on the journey, he sees the pattern clearly. “Every ‘No’ from God was never rejection — it was redirection.”

From his younger self’s hopeful application letter — “I am enthusiastic about being given an opportunity to teach in the USA” — to his present-day conviction: “I think I am for the Filipino learners,” Patalinghug’s story is one of transformation.

Today, Jervy, who holds multiple academic degrees, including a Doctor of Education major in Educational Management, all earned at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) – Obrero Campus, stands not in a foreign classroom but in a Filipino school, not just as a teacher but as a leader.

A deeper calling

For Teacher Jev, the journey was never just about geography. It was about identity, purpose, and the silent hand of fate guiding him to where he was needed most.

The American dream represented opportunity. It offered comfort, stability, and the prospect of rewarding work. Yet, time and again, doors that were almost open closed abruptly. What at first felt like misfortune became, in hindsight, divine guidance.

Each failed attempt to leave coincided with a promotion or recognition at home: a Master Teacher post here, an Outstanding Teacher award there — until the dream of going abroad was slowly replaced by the mission of staying.

He began to see the classroom not as a stepping stone to somewhere else, but as a mission field in itself. The children in his city were not placeholders until he could teach abroad — they were his true calling.

Serving where he stands

For Teacher Jev, serving is no longer about chasing dreams beyond borders but about rooting himself deeply in the soil of Filipino education. Serving means carrying the weight of underfunded classrooms yet still showing up with energy and hope. It means guiding young learners who may never leave their hometowns but who deserve a teacher who believes they can dream just as big as he once did.

Service, for him, is about his parents, who gave everything to raise him, and about paying forward the sacrifices that allowed him to finish his studies. It is about his colleagues — the countless Filipino teachers who stay despite low pay and heavy demands because they know the work they do shapes the nation.

And most of all, service is about his students. Every lesson, every mentoring session, every word of encouragement is a seed. He knows he may never walk the streets of New Mexico as an educator, but his impact in Davao — and on Filipino soil — may ripple for generations.

Redirection as destiny

“When God redirects you,” he says, “it’s because He’s leading you to where you’ll make the biggest impact.”

And so, instead of chasing a dream across the ocean, he now wakes each morning to the mission that has been his all along: to shape Filipino minds, to strengthen Filipino schools, and to show that true success is not always found in greener pastures but in blooming where one is planted.

For Teacher Jev, that place is — and always has been — home.