When mobility needs to move faster than urban infrastructure

METRO MANILA — In many Philippine cities, daily mobility is a familiar part of urban life, yet it is far from simple. In Manila, Cebu, and Davao, residents continue to rely heavily on jeepneys, habal-habal, tricycles, and traditional taxis because these options are affordable and easy to access. For many communities, these remain the most practical ways to commute, take children to school, or manage daily livelihoods.

As cities grow denser, the limits of these familiar options have become increasingly apparent. Urban mobility studies show that commuters in major Philippine cities spend more than 2 hours a day traveling. Nearly 70% of passengers report combining two or three modes of transport in a single journey to arrive on time. This highlights a widening gap between everyday mobility needs and existing public transportation capacity.

That gap is particularly evident to visitors. Many travelers are open to experiencing jeepneys as part of local culture, but long journeys in open vehicles without air conditioning during heavy traffic can feel tiring and unsafe. “I enjoy the energy of the streets, but during rush hour, I really wish for a closed, air-conditioned ride where I can rest,” said Daniel Wong, a visitor from Singapore.

Similar sentiments are increasingly expressed by residents online. In a public discussion, a Facebook account named Maria Lopez noted that people should remain open to positive change, provided new options make daily travel more convenient and do not impose additional burdens on passengers. In this view, improving mobility means complementing existing modes rather than replacing them.

From another perspective, a Facebook account named Adrian Cruz suggested that competition, when properly managed, benefits passengers by increasing choice and accessibility and encouraging gradual improvements in vehicle quality and service standards.

As mobility needs continue to diverge, gaps in everyday travel experiences have become more visible. When not every trip is defined solely by speed and affordability, a growing segment of commuters begins to seek options that feel more manageable, particularly as urban density increases and travel times lengthen.

In this context, the arrival of electric vehicles is not about replacing familiar modes of transport but about addressing unmet needs in specific situations. For many passengers, especially older commuters, families with children, and visitors, electric vehicles offer an additional option that makes journeys less taxing, with enclosed cabins, consistent air conditioning, and a clearer sense of comfort during peak hours.

These shifts in passenger expectations also have direct implications for drivers. As travel experience becomes more relevant, operating costs and income stability move to the forefront. Amid fluctuating fuel prices, a Facebook account named Paulo Reyes, in a public post, noted that reducing reliance on conventional fuel can help drivers better manage expenses and maintain more predictable earnings over time. Lower operating pressure allows drivers to structure their working hours more sustainably, which in turn supports better service quality for passengers.

Alongside cost considerations, vehicle quality has increasingly entered public discussion. A Facebook account named Jonathan Lim noted that many older taxi units have been in service for over a decade and often fall short of current expectations for cleanliness and safety. From this perspective, gradual fleet upgrades, including more environmentally friendly options, are not simply about technology but about improving the everyday travel experience.

Viewed more broadly, mobility for most Filipinos is not an abstract policy debate. It is a practical, daily concern. Where public transport remains insufficient, the coexistence of multiple transport options becomes inevitable. When managed effectively, this diversity can deliver the most significant benefit to passengers while creating room for drivers to improve their working conditions. In cities defined by constant movement, what people ultimately seek is straightforward: journeys that feel manageable and trustworthy enough to sustain daily life. PR