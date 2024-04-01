Where are they now?

The Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) has a rich history of producing national and international champions, including notable athletes like Rio Olympian boxer Charly Suarez and multiple Southeast Asian (SEA) soft tennis gold medalist Mark Anthony Alcoseba.
Suarez, a 35-year-old professional boxer from San Isidro, Sawata, Davao del Norte, began his athletic journey in sepak takraw, earning a bronze in 2000 before transitioning to boxing. He dominated the Davraa meets, securing three consecutive gold medals from 2002 to 2004, and later excelled at the Palarong Pambansa. Throughout his career, Suarez brought home numerous medals, including three SEA Games golds and a silver in the Asian Games.
Recalling his humble beginnings, Suarez, the IBO World Title Eliminator champion, shared, "I'll never forget when I was young, traveling from Sawata to Asunción, Tagum, and Davao City just for training. I had to excuse myself from school, telling my teacher and principal about my training since we didn't have a coach in our area. It was my father who taught me."
He fondly recalled the camaraderie with fellow athletes from various cities and provinces in the region during Palarong Pambansa competitions, finding the experience enjoyable.
Suarez, with an impressive undefeated record of 16-0, including nine knockouts, emphasized,
"Your mind can drive you to train. Your body can generate power. But true championship comes from faith in the Lord."
Charly Suarez, Rio Olympian boxer from Davao del Norte
On the other hand, 37-year-old Alcoseba, an enlisted personnel of the Philippine Army and a national soft tennis athlete, also made his mark in the sporting arena. Competing in the Davraa Meet in 2005, he went on to secure a doubles tennis silver in the Palaro that same year.
Throughout his career, Alcoseba remained a consistent gold medalist in the National Prisaa Games and played a pivotal role in the success of the Philippine soft tennis team, contributing to gold medals in various international competitions.
Reflecting on his experiences, he said in the vernacular, "It's nice to recall the past and compete in the regional meet and represent Davao City, especially when you train together and help each other in achieving goals."
Jenni Celine Dizon, 25, from Davao City, currently a licensed psychometrician working at Davao City Water District, had remarkable achievements as a varsity scholar at De La Salle University. She secured gold in the 2012 BIMP-Eaga Games and 2014 Uni-Games.
Jasper Rex Lim, 20, also from Davao City and currently a college student based in London, contributed significantly to the success of the Davraa elementary football team, clinching three consecutive championships as well as another title as a secondary player.
Arena grand master (AGM) and woman national master (WNM) Rowelyn Joy Acedo, 28, hailing from Davao City and currently a full-time chess coach based in Dubai, boasts three Davraa golds and two Palaro golds to her name. She was a prominent member of the DLSU chess varsity team, clinching numerous gold medals. She recently bagged the championship of the 5th Fujairah Endurance Blitz Tournament (below 2000) at the Novotel Hotel in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.
Ralph Kevin Barte, 35, a native of Davao City and currently a tennis coach in Singapore, secured a tennis doubles gold in both the Davraa Meet and Palaro back in 2002. He also earned recognition as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the UAAP in 2011 while playing as a varsity scholar for the University of Santo Tomas.