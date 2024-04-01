Where are they now?

The Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) has a rich history of producing national and international champions, including notable athletes like Rio Olympian boxer Charly Suarez and multiple Southeast Asian (SEA) soft tennis gold medalist Mark Anthony Alcoseba.

Suarez, a 35-year-old professional boxer from San Isidro, Sawata, Davao del Norte, began his athletic journey in sepak takraw, earning a bronze in 2000 before transitioning to boxing. He dominated the Davraa meets, securing three consecutive gold medals from 2002 to 2004, and later excelled at the Palarong Pambansa. Throughout his career, Suarez brought home numerous medals, including three SEA Games golds and a silver in the Asian Games.

Recalling his humble beginnings, Suarez, the IBO World Title Eliminator champion, shared, "I'll never forget when I was young, traveling from Sawata to Asunción, Tagum, and Davao City just for training. I had to excuse myself from school, telling my teacher and principal about my training since we didn't have a coach in our area. It was my father who taught me."

He fondly recalled the camaraderie with fellow athletes from various cities and provinces in the region during Palarong Pambansa competitions, finding the experience enjoyable.

Suarez, with an impressive undefeated record of 16-0, including nine knockouts, emphasized,