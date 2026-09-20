Where Davao’s women entrepreneurs get stuck

MARES Mae Nuera, founder of IHub Coworking Space and Bistro, thought she understood how to grow money until she started hiring people. Her first business began with a vehicle she bought while working in the corporate sector, using her transportation budget to cover the monthly payment and renting it out whenever she did not need it.

The formula seemed simple: acquire an asset, make it earn and reinvest. But when Nuera hired a driver, an accounting assistant and a secretary, the business stopped being only about revenue and became responsible for people.

When the pandemic disrupted operations, Nuera said much of the roughly P40,000 she earned monthly from her corporate job went to employees for nearly two years because the business could no longer support them. “That was when I realized the bigger ‘why’ of why I’m in business,” said Nuera.

Her experience reflects a reality that surfaced during WE Meet Davao 2026 on September 16, 2026 — starting a business may require an idea and capital, but sustaining one demands systems, reliable markets, cash flow and the ability to support people when revenue slows. The challenge is not simply getting a business off the ground, but keeping it moving once growth creates new costs and responsibilities.

When the founder becomes the system

For Felicitas “Joji” Bautista Pantoja, co-founder and chief executive officer of Coffee for Peace, one of the earliest bottlenecks often develops inside the business itself. Small enterprises usually survive because founders handle nearly everything, from accounting and marketing to operations and administration.

“We do everything. We do the accounting. We do the deciding of whatever marketing strategy. But creating a system is hard,” Pantoja said. That arrangement may work in the beginning, but as transactions, employees and expenses increase, the founder can eventually become the very system that limits growth.

When Pantoja started Coffee for Peace in 2008, she had to learn registration, labor requirements, employee benefits and other business rules largely on her own. “Masakit ang ulo ko noon kasi hindi ko talaga alam. Wala nag-guide sa akin na tulad ngayon (My head was aching back then because I really didn’t know what to do. No one guided me like they do now),” she said.

She now teaches entrepreneurs to begin with something basic: record every peso earned and spent. “Alam niyo ba kung saan napupunta yung pera mo? (Do you know where your money goes?)” she asks, emphasizing that a founder cannot manage money she does not fully understand.

The lesson separates making a product from managing an enterprise. A founder may know how to produce coffee, food, clothing or a service, but growth also requires financial controls, documentation and systems that can function beyond the founder.