Where luxury meets lifestyle

THE real estate industry in the Philippines, especially in Davao City, has been pivotal in driving economic growth and transforming urban landscapes through high-end residential projects and exclusive commercial properties.

Each property offers unique features, distinguishing one from another and providing diverse options for investments and development.

Likha Residences

Likha Residences by PHINMA Properties blends artistry with modern living. Defined by its tagline "Art you can live in," it features Filipino-inspired architectural design built for generations. Embracing the rich heritage of the Mandaya tribe, every corner reflects intricate indigenous artistry and details.