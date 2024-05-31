Where luxury meets lifestyle
THE real estate industry in the Philippines, especially in Davao City, has been pivotal in driving economic growth and transforming urban landscapes through high-end residential projects and exclusive commercial properties.
Each property offers unique features, distinguishing one from another and providing diverse options for investments and development.
Likha Residences
Likha Residences by PHINMA Properties blends artistry with modern living. Defined by its tagline "Art you can live in," it features Filipino-inspired architectural design built for generations. Embracing the rich heritage of the Mandaya tribe, every corner reflects intricate indigenous artistry and details.
Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation
Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC) enhances living experiences with high-end amenities and proactive property management in Metro Manila, Batangas, and Davao. With 11 residential, four hospitality, and one commercial property, TLDC leads in premium university housing and contributes to community development through corporate social responsibility initiatives and sustainable urban practices.
Azuela/Ayala Land
Ayala Land, Inc., one of the Philippines' largest property developers, enhances lives through its developments. Azuela Cove in Lanang, Davao City, is set to be the region's premier seaside destination, offering exceptional residential, commercial, and lifestyle experiences with a blend of contemporary Asian aesthetics and nature.
Filinvest Land Inc.
Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) has over five decades of expertise as a top property developer, offering a wide range of projects nationwide. Beyond residential communities, FLI develops townships, condominiums, BPO hubs, offices, shopping centers, and leisure facilities. Notable projects include Filinvest at New Clark City, Activa Cubao in Quezon City, and Timberland Heights in San Mateo Rizal.
Santos Land Development Corporation
Santos Land Development Corporation, a homegrown developer, prides itself on being a community builder. Recognized in Davao's mid-high market segment, its commitment to innovation drives its success. Notable projects include Nova Tierra Village, Celerina Heights, Ilumina Estates, and Forest Hill Resort.
Damosa Land Inc.
Damosa Land Inc. crafts communities for world-class living in Mindanao. As a premier sustainable real estate developer, it transforms prime lands into vibrant spaces for living, working, and leisure, inspired by Western designs and architectural concepts.
Aeon Towers
Aeon Towers exemplifies mixed-use development with hotel, residential, and commercial spaces in one structure. Emphasizing luxury and sustainability, Aeon Towers is a symbol of lavish living and responsible development. It focuses on community building and creating spaces where people can thrive.