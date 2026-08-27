Where luxury meets untamed beauty of Davao de Oro

THERE are island escapes that promise tranquility, and then there are destinations that completely redefine it.
Just off the coast of Davao de Oro, where emerald coconut groves meet crystalline waters, lies Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort-an exclusive private island retreat where sophisticated luxury, immersive experiences, and sustainable living exist in perfect harmony. Accessible within minutes by catamaran from the resort's welcome center, the journey itself signals a departure from the ordinary, transporting guests into a sanctuary where time slows and every moment is thoughtfully curated.
More than just a beachfront resort, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort invites travelers to embrace a slower, richer way of experiencing paradise. "At Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, we believe true luxury is about creating meaningful experiences that connect our guests with nature, local culture, and the people they travel with. Every stay is thoughtfully designed to deliver authentic Thai-inspired gracious hospitality while preserving the natural beauty of our island for future generations. We invite every guest to discover not just a destination, but a place where unforgettable memories are created," said Thanthita Nithimetheesanont, General Manager, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.
An exclusive island designed for meaningful escapes
Surrounded by the calm waters of the Davao Gulf, the resort is home to just 77 elegantly appointed accommodations, from ocean-facing rooms to expansive private villas with their own pools. Spacious interiors, tropical-inspired design, and uninterrupted views create an atmosphere that feels both intimate and indulgent, allowing every guest to reconnect with nature, loved ones, and themselves.
Whether waking up to the gentle rustling of coconut palms or watching the sky transform into shades of gold from a private balcony, every stay is defined by effortless luxury.
Meaningful island moments for the whole family
Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort is a destination where families can create meaningful moments together while embracing the restorative rhythm of island life.
Whether spending leisurely days on the beach, exploring the island's natural beauty, embarking on water adventures, or gathering over exceptional dining experiences, every generation can discover something to enjoy.
Adventure awaits at every turn-from kayaking through tranquil waters and paddleboarding along the coastline to snorkeling among vibrant marine life and setting sail on an island cruise. Younger guests and families can also enjoy an array of recreational experiences, including game zones, a recording studio, mini golf, and thoughtfully curated activity spaces that transform every stay into an unforgettable shared adventure.
Spend the afternoon by the Sunrise Pool, watch the horizon glow from the Sunset Pool, indulge in bespoke treatments at The Island Spa by Namm Spa, or sink into the rhythm of the sea. Here, every experience is designed around wellbeing rather than schedules.
A culinary journey across the island
Dining at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort is as much about the setting as it is about the cuisine.
Authentic Thai flavours come alive at Ga-Ti, where Dusit's celebrated culinary heritage takes center stage through expertly crafted dishes. At The Mill, guests embark on a journey across Asia with Filipino favourites, Southeast Asian classics, and Korean specialties served in a vibrant social atmosphere. Those seeking relaxed beachfront dining can savour premium steaks, handcrafted burgers, and comforting Western fare beside the pool, while al fresco evenings unfold over craft beers, curated wines, and island sunsets at Tarictic.
From sunrise breakfasts to intimate in-villa dining beneath the stars, every meal becomes part of the destination itself.
Sustainability as the ultimate luxury
What truly distinguishes Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort is its belief that exceptional hospitality and environmental responsibility should never exist separately.
Sustainability is thoughtfully woven into every aspect of the Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort experience, reflecting a long-term commitment to preserving the island's natural beauty for generations to come. At the heart of this commitment is a 1-megawatt solar farm comprising 1,836 solar panels, which supplies approximately 50% of the resort's energy requirements. This renewable energy initiative helps reduce the resort's carbon footprint by an estimated 985 metric tons annually-the equivalent of planting around 45,000 trees each year.
Complementing these efforts are advanced desalination and reverse osmosis systems that provide sustainable water independence, on-site drinking water bottled in reusable glass containers, solar-heated swimming pools that reduce energy consumption, and an organic composting program that returns nutrients to the island's lush tropical landscape.
Beyond infrastructure, the island protects what makes it extraordinary.
A dedicated turtle sanctuary safeguards endangered Hawksbill turtles, while protected coral reefs preserve the rich marine ecosystem surrounding the resort. Native landscaping, mangrove restoration, sustainable food production and strong community partnerships demonstrate that every stay contributes to a larger purpose.
Where nature meets contemporary art
Scattered across the island are striking contemporary art installations created by some of the Philippines' most celebrated artists. Thoughtfully integrated into the landscape, these works encourage guests to slow down, reflect, and engage with the island beyond its breathtaking scenery.
From sculptural installations that interact with wind and light to living artworks that evolve alongside nature, the resort transforms every walk into a cultural journey where creativity and the natural environment exist in quiet conversation.
The celebration destination everyone will remember
The most memorable weddings aren't defined by lavish decorations or elaborate programs. They're remembered by the feeling of being somewhere extraordinary.
At Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, celebrations unfold on an exclusive island where nature becomes the grandest backdrop. Couples exchange vows in an elegant seaside chapel before celebrating beneath tropical skies, while guests enjoy an immersive island escape filled with exceptional dining, beachfront activities, relaxation, and luxurious accommodations.
Instead of a single day, weddings become an unforgettable weekend. Instead of simply attending, guests experience paradise.
Long after the flowers have faded and the music has stopped, what remains is the memory of celebrating love on an island where every sunrise, every sunset, and every shared moment feels timeless.
More than a destination
For organizations seeking a destination that inspires both performance and connection, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort sets a new benchmark for corporate gatherings. The resort offers a distinctive setting for corporate retreats, executive meetings, incentive travel, and team-building experiences where the exclusivity of a private island enhances creativity, collaboration, and meaningful engagement. Complemented by gracious Thai-inspired hospitality, bespoke event planning, and enriching island experiences, every corporate event becomes an occasion that leaves a lasting impression.
Whether seeking a romantic escape, a family holiday, an inspiring corporate retreat, or an unforgettable celebration, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort welcomes guests to experience one of the Philippines' most exclusive private island destinations, where luxury, sustainability, and gracious hospitality come together.
In an age where travelers seek meaningful experiences over mere destinations, this private island proves that true luxury isn't about escaping the world. It's about finding a better way to experience it. PR