Where luxury meets untamed beauty of Davao de Oro

THERE are island escapes that promise tranquility, and then there are destinations that completely redefine it.

Just off the coast of Davao de Oro, where emerald coconut groves meet crystalline waters, lies Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort-an exclusive private island retreat where sophisticated luxury, immersive experiences, and sustainable living exist in perfect harmony. Accessible within minutes by catamaran from the resort's welcome center, the journey itself signals a departure from the ordinary, transporting guests into a sanctuary where time slows and every moment is thoughtfully curated.

More than just a beachfront resort, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort invites travelers to embrace a slower, richer way of experiencing paradise. "At Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, we believe true luxury is about creating meaningful experiences that connect our guests with nature, local culture, and the people they travel with. Every stay is thoughtfully designed to deliver authentic Thai-inspired gracious hospitality while preserving the natural beauty of our island for future generations. We invite every guest to discover not just a destination, but a place where unforgettable memories are created," said Thanthita Nithimetheesanont, General Manager, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.