Where sun shines first in PH

Over 25 years ago, hundreds of Filipinos, especially Dabawenyos, gathered here to witness a once-in-a-lifetime moment, the “Millennium Sunrise,” the first sunrise for the second millennium in the Philippines. As the easternmost point of the country facing the Pacific Ocean, this place has long been known as the very first to catch the morning sun rays.
This tourist spot belongs to Barangay Santiago in the Municipality of Caraga, regarded as one of the oldest settlements in Mindanao. Rich in history and resilient in spirit, the area has withstood change and challenge, yet it remains iconic. It stands not only as a geographical landmark but as a reminder that every day is a chance to begin again, echoing Caraga’s slogan, Rise and Shine.
Towering 40 feet above the ocean, this rock promontory offers a commanding view of the Pacific and has become a symbol of new beginnings. A 16-foot concrete Jubilee Cross stands as a landmark at the site, commemorating the Millennium Sunrise event of January 1, 2000. Because of its position on the easternmost edge of the country, sunrise here is estimated to occur about eight minutes earlier than in Manila and three minutes earlier than in Davao City.
The site also features an eco-park, offering a peaceful space for reflection and appreciation of nature. Once home to the Pusan Point Science Discovery Center, the area has recently taken on new meaning with the transformation of the facility into the Mandaya Heritage Museum. The museum was envisioned by the late Governor Corazon Nuñez Malanyaon to honor the Mandaya, the indigenous people of Davao Oriental. Although she passed away before it was completed, her vision was fulfilled under the leadership of Governor Niño Uy, who oversaw the museum’s inauguration on May 23, 2024. It now stands as a lasting tribute to Governor Malanyaon's legacy and the cultural identity she upheld.
Here, cliffs embrace the sky, and the sea stretches endlessly toward the horizon. It is a place both still and stirring, where the wind hums stories of old and the waves seem to speak in a language of their own. It draws you in, not just to admire, but to listen, to wonder, and to remember. The sunrise here feels more than symbolic. It becomes personal. It reminds you to keep going, to chase the light, to rise.
Located about 82 kilometers from Mati City, the capital of Davao Oriental, this place continues to welcome travelers in search of light, history, and meaning. As part of a province often called the Sunrise Capital of the Philippines, it remains a powerful reminder of where light begins.
For those who come seeking beauty, heritage, or a quiet place to reflect, the journey ends with a name that lingers long after. This is Pusan Point.