Where to unwind this Christmas

Tsa tsaa Davao

If you’re looking for an intimate and peaceful downtime with friends, there’s no better place than Tsa Tsaa Davao. Located in Catalunan Pequeño, this tea house introduces the traditional way of brewing tea, encouraging people to slow down and develop a deeper appreciation for the art of tea.

The concept was inspired by one of the owners’ visits to Vietnam, where they fell in love with the locals’ unhurried tea culture. Motivated by that experience, they transformed their home into a cozy space where people can enjoy high-quality tea, relax, and find a sense of calm.