Where to unwind this Christmas

WITH the holiday season filled with countless activities, parties, and gatherings, it can sometimes be difficult to slow down and focus on what truly matters — spending quality time with family and friends. At times, we look for something beyond the comfort of our homes: a place where we can unwind, relax, and feel at ease with our loved ones. This December, here are some great spots where you can bring your family and friends and soak in the relaxing vibes they have to offer.
Tsa tsaa Davao
If you’re looking for an intimate and peaceful downtime with friends, there’s no better place than Tsa Tsaa Davao. Located in Catalunan Pequeño, this tea house introduces the traditional way of brewing tea, encouraging people to slow down and develop a deeper appreciation for the art of tea.
The concept was inspired by one of the owners’ visits to Vietnam, where they fell in love with the locals’ unhurried tea culture. Motivated by that experience, they transformed their home into a cozy space where people can enjoy high-quality tea, relax, and find a sense of calm.
Knto Cinco
If you’re looking for a break from the usual cafés and want to explore a new spot, Knto Cinco in Puan, Davao City, is worth checking out. This café stands out with its edgy, industrial-inspired aesthetic perfect for your next Instagram post.
Beyond its bold interior, Knto Cinco offers a wide variety of dishes, from savory pastas to mouthwatering desserts. Their drinks menu is equally impressive, featuring customer favorites like the Cacao Latte and the crowd-favorite Matcha Latte.
Marielle’s Bakery Cafe
With so many cafés popping up around the city, finding a new spot can feel overwhelming. However, Marielle’s Bakery Café in Catalunan Pequeño is a hidden gem worth adding to your list.
This glasshouse café provides a relaxing space where you can enjoy good food and drinks while taking in the surrounding scenery. Whether you’re watching the stars twinkle at night or listening to the gentle sound of rain outside, it’s the perfect place to unwind. Offering a beautiful 360-degree view, the café also serves a delightful variety of food and beverages.
Hid'n Coffee
If you’re craving quality coffee in a peaceful, tucked-away spot while still in the city’s center, Hid’n Coffee is the place to be. Located along Nicasio Torres Street (Road behind Abreeza going to Obrero), this cozy café offers a quiet escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.
At first glance, Hid’n Coffee may look like your typical coffee shop, but what sets it apart is its warm and laid-back atmosphere. It’s an ideal place to catch up with friends and loved ones or to enjoy some quiet alone time while savoring their premium drinks and pastries.
Cake Galerie
For Dabawenyos dreaming of a Studio Ghibli-inspired trip to Japan, Cake Galerie on Tulip Drive, Juna Subdivision, offers a delightful taste of that magic. This Studio Ghibli–themed café is filled with charming décor and treats inspired by beloved films, such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle.
The cozy ambience and whimsical design make it the perfect spot for Ghibli fans to relax and feel transported into their favorite worlds. Plus, their creatively presented drinks and pastries not only satisfy your cravings but also delight the eyes.
These are just a few of the many cafés in Davao City where you can relax, enjoy delicious food, and capture picture-perfect moments for your IG stories this Christmas season. With so many options to explore, there's always a place to unwind, take a break from your busy schedule, and spend meaningful time with your loved ones.