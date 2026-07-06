White monkey seen in Sultan Kudarat

A RARE white monkey believed to be an albino Philippine long-tailed macaque has been spotted in the forests of Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat, sparking excitement among local residents, tourists, and wildlife advocates while renewing calls to protect one of Mindanao's most unique natural habitats.

The rare sighting, captured on July 1, has quickly gained attention after a video showed the pale-colored macaque climbing trees in the dense forest of Sitio Tudog, Barangay Bugso.

The footage was recorded by indigenous tour guide John Danda, who frequently guides visitors through the area's eco-tourism sites. It was later shared by personnel of the Municipal Tourism Office to document what residents have long described as the existence of white monkeys deep within the forest.

According to Belshazaao Hibaler, Executive Assistant for Promotion and Marketing of the Municipal Tourism Office, in a national media interview, the monkey has reportedly become visible during the early hours of the morning.

"Actually, lumalabas siya every 6 a.m. Hopefully, next week babalikan namin, andun siya. Sabi ng mga residente, every 6 a.m. siya lumalabas," Hibaler said.

The recent footage has given credibility to stories that have circulated among indigenous communities and longtime residents for years. Hibaler added that the animal seen in the video may not be the only one inhabiting the area.

While local officials have described the animal as an albino Philippine long-tailed macaque, wildlife experts note that its condition cannot yet be confirmed through photographs or videos alone. Wildlife experts would need to conduct a proper scientific assessment to determine whether the monkey exhibits true albinism, leucism, or another rare pigmentation disorder.

The Philippine long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis philippensis) is a native subspecies widely distributed across the Philippines. Known locally as unggoy, the species inhabits forests, mangroves, riverbanks, and mountainous areas where it plays an important ecological role by dispersing seeds and helping maintain healthy forest ecosystems. Monkeys, although still considered relatively widespread compared to many other Philippine mammals, white ones are rare in the Philippines, especially in the region.

Albinism is an uncommon genetic condition caused by the absence or significant reduction of melanin, the pigment responsible for the coloration of an animal's fur, skin, and eyes. Animals with albinism typically have white or cream-colored fur and may possess pink or reddish eyes due to the lack of pigmentation. Such individuals often face greater challenges in the wild because their unusual coloration makes them more visible to predators, reduces their natural camouflage, and may expose them to increased sensitivity to sunlight and vision problems.

Wildlife biologists say documented cases of albino primates are exceptionally rare worldwide, making sightings such as the one in Sultan Kudarat scientifically significant.

Although isolated reports of white monkeys have surfaced in different parts of Southeast Asia over the years, confirmed cases remain uncommon because individuals with albinism generally have lower survival rates in natural habitats.

The Municipal Tourism Office emphasized that the discovery should not become an attraction that places the animal at risk. Instead, authorities are encouraging visitors, photographers, vloggers, and the local residents to observe the monkey only from a safe distance and to avoid feeding, chasing, or attempting to capture it.

Conservation advocates likewise reminded the public that the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act (Republic Act No. 9147) prohibits the collection, possession, hunting, and trading of protected wildlife without the necessary permits. Violations of the law carry corresponding fines and imprisonment, depending on the offense. DEF