Why ‘A Journey’ deserves a stream

ANOTHER Filipino film is now streaming on Netflix and it deserves a nod.
“A Journey” features familiar names in the Philippine entertainment industry reunited in a familiar plot with added flavors and twists that just make sense.
It stars Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia, and Paolo Contis who played as childhood friends and longtime buddies embarked on a meaningful journey to a foreign land. Playing the role of Shane, Kaye is a cancer patient who refused to be treated and wished to her husband Bryan (Paolo) and celebrity friend Kristoff/Tupe (Patrick) to tick off items from her “magic list” before her death.
If you are up for a movie treat and plan to be emotional for a moment, “A journey” is a good choice and here’s why. (Note: Some plot-revealing scenes are mentioned in this article, you know the drill)
Tabing Ilog reunion
It’s a mini reunion of sorts of some of the main cast of the well-loved teen series “Tabing Ilog”. It’s good that after decades, the three actors were seen again in one frame especially in a river scene where three buddies went back to their alma mater and reminisced their good times as teenagers. *Spoiler alert* The special appearance of Desiree del Valle also added charm and cemented the “reunion feels” of the movie. Tabing Ilog fans will surely have a good time watching the film.
Poignant story
Honestly, the plot is nothing new. It actually reminds me of another Paolo Contis-movie “Through Day and Night” with Alessandra de Rossi. But this doesn’t mean it’s no good film. It is still effective in touching deep human emotions. The convincing portrayal of Kaye and Paolo is also unquestionable. They really proved that they are one of the talented actors of their generation. Patrick, who was a 90s heartthrob, also showed his acting prowess.
One of the best scenes of the movie was also the reconciliation between Shane and her long lost father played by Jimmy Santos.
The poignant storyline of this film promises to deliver meaningful tales of friendship, love, and dreams.
Destination: Tasmania
Most of the film’s scenes are shot in Tasmania, an island state in Australia. It showcases the beautiful panoramic views of the place. It also featured cute little penguins. Their travel to Tasmania also brought a conversation starter: Which do you think is more important, the journey or the destination?
"It's not about the destination, but it's about the people you're on the journey with,” Kaye’s character said.
Make a Magic List
Probably one of the charms of the film is the concept of a magic list. It is a list of things or tasks you want to fulfill before it’s too late highlighting the cliche yet often forgotten reality in life - We only got one life to live, live it well.
One of the most striking lines from the movie for me was that of Shane when she told her husband and friend that people often forget to focus on things that truly matter.
“Bakit yung tao laging dinedelay ang gusto nilang gawin sa buhay. Masyado na tayong busy sa adult life, focus na lang tayo on how to survive, nakakalimutan na nating mangarap, mag enjoy.”
A Journey, directed by RC Delos Reyes under MAVX Productions, Inc. and Filmotion Productions, is now streaming on Netflix.
And oh, the Ogie Alcasid appearance was sad and hilarious at the same time. Why? Go stream it now ! ASP