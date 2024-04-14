Why ‘A Journey’ deserves a stream

ANOTHER Filipino film is now streaming on Netflix and it deserves a nod.

“A Journey” features familiar names in the Philippine entertainment industry reunited in a familiar plot with added flavors and twists that just make sense.

It stars Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia, and Paolo Contis who played as childhood friends and longtime buddies embarked on a meaningful journey to a foreign land. Playing the role of Shane, Kaye is a cancer patient who refused to be treated and wished to her husband Bryan (Paolo) and celebrity friend Kristoff/Tupe (Patrick) to tick off items from her “magic list” before her death.

If you are up for a movie treat and plan to be emotional for a moment, “A journey” is a good choice and here’s why. (Note: Some plot-revealing scenes are mentioned in this article, you know the drill)