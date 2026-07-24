Why ‘hiya’ shapes the way Filipinos manage money

FOR many Filipinos, talking about money doesn't always come naturally. Whether it is discussing salaries, admitting financial struggles, asking for help, or setting boundaries with loved ones, money often remains a sensitive topic, one shaped not only by personal circumstances but also by deeply rooted cultural values.

In the latest episode of its Moneygurado docuseries, The Price of Hiya: Why Filipinos Fear Talking About Money, Metrobank explores how hiya, one of the Philippines' most enduring cultural values, continues to influence the way Filipinos think about, talk about, and manage their finances.

With the bank’s advocacy to promote financial mindfulness, the episode encourages viewers to look beyond financial habits and examine the cultural beliefs that often influence them. By understanding these underlying behaviors, Filipinos can build healthier and more mindful financial habits.

Featuring historian Prof. Xiao Chua, the documentary traces the origins of hiya, explaining that it has long been associated with dignity, honor, and respect rather than simply shame. The episode places money decisions within a broader historical and social context, showing how values that once helped strengthen communities continue to shape everyday financial behavior today.

"Financial decisions are shaped not only by income but also by the values, experiences, and beliefs we carry with us," said Metrobank Chief Marketing Officer Digs Dimagiba.

"Through Moneygurado, we hope to encourage more open conversations about money by helping Filipinos recognize the longstanding values and norms that shape their everyday financial choices. Greater awareness is often the first step toward making more intentional financial decisions."

Understanding the cost of silence

Drawing from this historical perspective, Chua explains how hiya continues to influence the way many Filipinos approach money today.

Whether avoiding conversations about debt, hesitating to negotiate financial arrangements, or feeling uncomfortable discussing savings and long-term goals, many Filipinos have learned to treat money as a private subject. While these behaviors often stem from respect and consideration for others, they can also discourage people from seeking guidance, preparing for financial challenges, or building healthier habits when it comes to money.

By placing these experiences within a broader historical context, The Price of Hiya encourages viewers to rethink the idea that financial conversations should be uncomfortable. Instead, it reframes these discussions as opportunities to build greater confidence, strengthen family relationships, and make more purposeful financial choices.

Ultimately, the episode reminds viewers that meaningful financial progress begins by breaking the silence around money. More open conversations at home, in schools, workplaces, and communities can help normalize discussions about finances and empower more Filipinos to make informed decisions for their future.

Continuing the conversation on financial mindfulness

Launched earlier this year, Moneygurado brings practical money guidance closer to Filipinos by grounding financial concepts in real-life stories, cultural realities, and everyday experiences. Its docuseries explores how familiar Filipino values like resilience, utang na loob, hiya, and delayed gratification influence everyday money management practices, helping viewers better understand themselves before encouraging meaningful action.

Following earlier episodes on resilience and borrowing, The Price of Hiya continues the conversation by examining how cultural beliefs can influence financial decisions and why more open conversations about money can help Filipinos build healthier financial habits.

To learn more and watch the full series, visit https://earnest.metrobank.com.ph/moneygurado. PR