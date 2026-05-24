Why HMO benefits rank high for Filipino workers

HEALTHCARE remains a major challenge for Filipino families, with high out-of-pocket expenses and uneven access, leaving many vulnerable when illness strikes. A study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows six out of 10 families cannot cover a Php 10,000 hospital bill without borrowing or relying on an HMO.

This growing financial strain is no longer confined to households; it is increasingly shaping expectations in the workplace. Recent insights shared by career platform Jobstreet by SEEK show that HMO benefits are now among the top factors influencing job decisions. As medical costs continue to rise, employees increasingly value benefits that provide financial protection and peace of mind.

This comes as the Insurance Commission reports continued growth in the HMO sector, recording a 15.95% year on year expansion in total assets to Php 101.44B in Q1 of 2026 and net income climbing by more than 40% to Php 818.7M, driven by stronger fee income growth. The industry also delivered over Php 74 billion in healthcare benefits in 2025 alone, reinforcing the critical role HMOs play in expanding access to quality healthcare and supporting the overall well-being of the Filipino workforce.

Leading HMO Intellicare heeds to this demand with an extensive HMO network, ensuring healthcare is as accessible to more employers, from major cities to more remote regions in the Philippines. By expanding access, the company empowers more employers to create a sense of security among employees, enabling them to stay productive and engaged.

Collective collaboration

While Intellicare continues to expand across two Metro Manila sites (Head Office in Makati and a back office), four regional offices (Calamba, Bacolod, Cebu, and Davao), and satellite offices across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao—from Angeles and Legazpi, to Iloilo and Dumaguete, and down to Cagayan de Oro, Kidapawan, and General Santos—addressing the gap still calls for collective collaboration to drive meaningful progress. This is reflected in the efforts of its client partners, who champion employee well-being.

“It gives our employees peace of mind—not just for themselves, but for their families. When people feel supported, they’re more engaged and able to focus on their work,” said Apple Ann Morales, Head of Human Resources of Metro Dumaguete Water.

“A strong HMO package is something employees actively look for. It ensures healthcare is accessible and financially manageable, while also improving employee satisfaction, engagement, and productivity,” said Maan DC Dela Torre, Manager of Human Resources and Administration and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of Melco Factory Automation Philippines Inc.

With nearly 1.2 million members, 3,000 corporate accounts, and a network of 69,000 doctors and specialists who are multi‑affiliated across accredited hospitals and clinics, Intellicare provides comprehensive healthcare plans, wellness programs, and digital tools for easier access to services.

“At Intellicare, we collaborate with our partner clients to deliver holistic and efficient healthcare management, where every touchpoint of care creates a ripple of impact—from empowering individuals to building more resilient organizations and shaping a stronger nation,” said Intellicare President Jeremy Matti. .

To know more about Intellicare, visit their website at intellicare.com.ph, or their social media accounts, @Intellicare on Facebook or @IntellicarePH on Instagram, and linkedin.com/company/intellicare-ph on LinkedIn. PR