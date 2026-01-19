Why is Davao Region rooting for Jayvee Lyn Lorejo?

GOOD news for pageant enthusiasts! It’s officially pageant season, and the excitement is also up for the much-anticipated Miss World Philippines 2026.

Davao pageant fans are now eyeing 25-year-old Jayvee Lyn Lorejo, whose beauty and heart are phenomenal, making her stand out on and off stage.

And before the grand coronation is set on February 3, 2026, at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City, this is the perfect time to know the reasons why Davaoeños love her and why she’s a candidate truly worth supporting.

So, who is Jayvee Lyn Lorejo beyond the crown and her dreams? Here are some fun and interesting facts that for sure Davaoeños will surely cheer for her. It was also in Davao where she started dreaming not just for herself but even for her grandmother.

Lorejo grew up with her Lola Belen, who ran a small sari-sari store in their community.

It was simple, honest work, but it paid for Lorejo’s school and daily needs. Between counting candies and handing out “sukli” to their customers, she witnessed what perseverance truly looked like and that upbringing quietly shaped the woman she is today.

As a proud Davaoeña, she carries not just her story, but the beauty and spirit of the region.

Recently, Lorejo shared on her Instagram a tourism video that highlights Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental, or the provinces of Davao Region from food, experiences, destinations, and culture.

