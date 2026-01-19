Why is Davao Region rooting for Jayvee Lyn Lorejo?

Good news for pageant enthusiasts! It’s officially pageant season, and the excitement is also up for the much-anticipated Miss World Philippines 2026.
Davao pageant fans are now eyeing 25-year-old Jayvee Lyn Lorejo, whose beauty and heart are phenomenal, making her stand out on and off stage.
And before the grand coronation is set on February 3, 2026, at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City, this is the perfect time to know the reasons why Davaoeños love her and why she’s a candidate truly worth supporting.
So, who is Jayvee Lyn Lorejo beyond the crown and her dreams? Here are some fun and interesting facts that for sure Davaoeños will surely cheer for her.
Proud Davaoeña
Lorejo takes pride in her roots wherever she goes in the world.
And if you ask her where she comes from, Lorejo would really answer without hesitation, "I am a Davaoeña.”
Raised between Davao City and Mawab, Davao de Oro, she learned the values of humility, strength, and compassion that she continues to uphold today.
It was also in Davao where she started dreaming not just for herself but even for her grandmother.
Lorejo grew up with her Lola Belen, who ran a small sari-sari store in their community.
It was simple, honest work, but it paid for Lorejo’s school and daily needs. Between counting candies and handing out “sukli” to their customers, she witnessed what perseverance truly looked like and that upbringing quietly shaped the woman she is today.
As a proud Davaoeña, she carries not just her story, but the beauty and spirit of the region.
Recently, Lorejo shared on her Instagram a tourism video that highlights Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental, or the provinces of Davao Region from food, experiences, destinations, and culture.
It only shows even more how she creatively expressed her love for Davao Region.
Founder of Pangga Project
More than her beauty and brains, Lorejo is known for her philanthropic work, particularly for the elderly.
She founded the Pangga Project, which aims to provide the elderly with basic needs, healthcare, resources, and opportunities.
Lorejo decided to call her project "Pangga” which is a local term often used by the elderly, meaning to cherish or to care.
And as of this writing, Lorejo has shared this passion project with over 100 elders in Davao Region and even extended its reach to Cebu in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino.
The "Pangga Project" is Lorejo's way of giving back to the love and care she received from Lola Belen who has been her pillar of strength.
For her, being inclusive means honoring the elderly who have built the generation today.
Animal welfare advocate
For her, kindness knows no limits. It extends not only to people but also to animals.
Did you know that Lorejo has rescued stray dogs and cats in Davao City? She currently cares for 10 cats and 10 dogs, giving each of them love and attention in a dedicated space she set up in her home.
Despite their growing numbers, Lorejo can name all of them in one setting without confusion!
Lorejo has always had a big heart for animals.
One of her most unforgettable rescues was in 2019 when she rescued a white dong along Juna Subdivision, Davao City. It was unforgettable because it was Lorejo’s first dog rescue and eventually named him Maxy.
She found Maxy surrounded by other dogs and couldn’t stop crying. He came to her car, asking for help, and her heart broke.
As an animal advocate, her lifelong dream is to establish an animal shelter in Davao City. She envisions it as a place where every stray can find care, safety, and love.
Exceptional woman
Lorejo realized her purpose since grade school and that was to help her Lola Belen.
She walked the runway, appeared in castings and commercials, ushered at events, and embraced every opportunity she could find in Davao City to support the woman who raised her.
In short, she learned to value every centavo she earned. Through her grandmother’s guidance and her own hard work, she was able to send herself to school to study Tourism.
Today, Lorejo is a proud cabin crew member of the Philippines’ official flag carrier.
Her journey has captured attention not only in Davao City but also on the national stage. She has been featured in popular magazines such as Vogue and People’s Asia.
Indeed, Lorejo is an exceptional Davaoeña and a role model of her generation!
A Princess Diana fan
Aside from her grandmother, Lorejo also looked up to an iconic woman, and none other than Princess Diana.
Her interest in fashion started with Princess Diana’s timeless yet elegant style that made her spend hours mixing and matching from her childhood wardrobe.
Eventually, her admiration for Princess Diana grew beyond fashion. She was even deeply moved when she witnessed Princess Diana’s passion and love for the community through her charity works, such as for the children, the sick, and the homeless.
Hence, it also inspired Lorejo that she can be a queen in her own way, helping her community and making the world a better place.
How to support Lorejo for Miss World Philippines?
With more than two weeks left before the coronation, Davaoeños can still support Lorejo through voting for her live on SQORS’ website and even following her social media platforms.
Let’s show the Davaoeños spirit and bring Davao to the world! Sponsored content