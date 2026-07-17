Why PH businesses need an AI-powered Business Growth System

MANILA — Artificial intelligence has quickly become one of the most discussed topics in business. Yet many organizations continue to experience slow growth, inconsistent customer experiences, and operational inefficiencies despite investing in new software.

According to Emerge, the issue is rarely the absence of technology. More often, businesses operate with disconnected marketing, sales, customer service, operations, and data systems that make it difficult to execute consistently.

Emerge refers to this integrated approach as an AI-powered Business Growth System. Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for people, the company believes AI should strengthen human decision-making, automate repetitive work, and help teams focus on higher-value activities.

The framework, known as HUGS or Humans Using Growth Systems, combines people, processes, technology, and data into a connected operating model designed to support long-term business growth.

The company encourages business owners to evaluate their customer journey from first inquiry to repeat purchase and identify where delays, duplicated work, or disconnected systems create unnecessary friction.

Emerge has also introduced the HUGS Growth Score, a practical assessment designed to help organizations understand opportunities to improve their overall growth system.

The company plans to continue publishing educational content and original research to help Philippine businesses make informed technology decisions.

“Business owners do not need more software for the sake of software. They need connected systems that help people work better together and serve customers more effectively. AI should amplify people, not replace them,” said Carissa Noromor, CEO, Emerge. PR