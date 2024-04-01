Why space for young learners matters?

Starbucks Philippines continues its initiatives to create meaningful spaces where their community can come together to connect with and be inspired by one another.
In partnership with Young Focus and AHA! Learning Center, the company opened its first-ever in Abad Santos, Tondo, Manila last September 2023. What makes this store special is that a portion of every purchase made in-store helps fund the scholarships and after-school learning programs for out-of-school youth.
Partners for Youth Education
Through its Community Store, Starbucks Philippines has been able to support Young Focus Foundation’s scholarships for out-of-school youth; as well as AHA! Learning Center’s free after-school learning programs to public school students in the area, focusing on areas including academics and social-emotional skills.
Women Leaders Uplifting the Next Generation
In celebration of women’s month, Starbucks Philippines has also placed a sharpened focus on women empowerment, gathering trailblazing women from different fields to speak with the youth scholars of Young Focus and AHA!. Together, they tackled various topics such as mental well-being, professional growth, and environmental stewardship with the goal of inspiring our future leaders.
Jamie Silva, senior manager for Marketing, Digital Customer Experience & Loyalty at Starbucks Philippines, spoke on the importance of having a clear career vision and the flexibility to navigate diversity. "Prior to joining Starbucks, I explored various industries to broaden my perspective," Jamie shared. “There is no single prescribed career trajectory. By embracing the transformative power of education and a forward-thinking mindset, no limitations can constrain your journey. Forge your path as a woman empowered to shape her own destiny.” Through her journey, Jamie exemplifies the significance of continuous learning, adaptability, and the pursuit of one's passions to carve out a fulfilling career path.
Lynn Pinugu is the co-founder of Mano Amiga Philippines and She Talks Asia who has continued to use her strong voice to advocate for women empowerment and mental wellness. Having a strong background in helping women in different stages of their lives, Lynn is passionate about taking care of one’s mental wellness and shared her experiences as a woman leader in her field. “Being surrounded by like-minded women really helped me in my career and of course, has a positive impact on my mental wellness. In empowering women, it is also important that you yourself are an empowered woman, and this includes finding self-care practices that fit you and your needs,” she shared.
Multi-awarded Filipina filmmaker and director Antoinette Jadaone spoke on the importance of using the platform you are given for good. The films that she produced over the years allow her to tell different stories that the audience may relate to, further reaching various individuals who may be going through the same experiences. "Making films is unique and exciting, but it is also a very powerful position to be in and I make it a point to never forget this. Anyone, even little girls, can have the opportunity to see my films so I know that I have a responsibility that I do not take lightly.” Filmmaking is a male-dominated industry, and she is determined to make her mark in hopes of representing women and inspiring the next generation to do the same.
Anina Rubio is a sought-after visual artist who uses art to spread her personal advocacy for sustainability and environmental conservation. She strongly encourages the youth to do their part in taking care of the planet. “We can all take care of the planet in our own, small ways. A personal example is when I order my favorite Starbucks drink, I make sure to always bring a reusable cup to minimize my usage of plastic. These little acts of service for the planet will go a long way.” Starbucks Philippines is committed to strengthening the communities it serves through Sustainability and care for the planet.
"Our Community Store's dedication to youth education underscores our mission to make a meaningful impact on the next generation within our local communities," says Jamie Silva. "As we celebrate International Women’s Day and honor our future leaders, it's crucial to recognize the pivotal role education plays in shaping progressive thinkers and empowering women to break free from societal constraints, allowing them to excel in their endeavors and pursue their passions." PR