Why space for young learners matters?

Starbucks Philippines continues its initiatives to create meaningful spaces where their community can come together to connect with and be inspired by one another.

In partnership with Young Focus and AHA! Learning Center, the company opened its first-ever Community Store in Abad Santos, Tondo, Manila last September 2023. What makes this store special is that a portion of every purchase made in-store helps fund the scholarships and after-school learning programs for out-of-school youth.

Partners for Youth Education

Through its Community Store, Starbucks Philippines has been able to support Young Focus Foundation’s scholarships for out-of-school youth; as well as AHA! Learning Center’s free after-school learning programs to public school students in the area, focusing on areas including academics and social-emotional skills.

Women Leaders Uplifting the Next Generation

In celebration of women’s month, Starbucks Philippines has also placed a sharpened focus on women empowerment, gathering trailblazing women from different fields to speak with the youth scholars of Young Focus and AHA!. Together, they tackled various topics such as mental well-being, professional growth, and environmental stewardship with the goal of inspiring our future leaders.