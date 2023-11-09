Widespread flooding in Davao City

ON THE night of November 9, 2023, a heavy downpour led to widespread flooding affecting several barangays in Davao City.

Barangays Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Maa, and Baliok bore the brunt of the deluge.

Among the hardest hit was Samantha Homes in Bago Gallera, where residents shared videos and images of cars being swept away by the floodwaters.

The sudden onslaught left several homes damaged, belongings lost, and families in distress.