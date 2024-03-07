Wildflour Hospitality Group secures KV Asia Capital Investment

Wildflour Hospitality Group, a rapidly growing premium casual restaurant operator in the Philippines with 18 locations across over 50 spaces, announced on March 1, 2023 that it has secured a significant equity investment from KV Asia Capital, a leading Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm which is making its first investment in the Philippines after completing successful investments across the region.

Founded in 2012 by sisters Ana de Ocampo and Margarita Manzke, Wildflour has established itself as one of the leading and fastest growing premium casual restaurant operators in the country with a portfolio of 8 main concept brands in 18 locations across over 50 spaces situated in strategic and prime locations across greater Metro Manila. The management has over the years built a business that is well-diversified with strong footfall from breakfast to after-hours, as well as having resilient contribution from delivery, take-out and retail sales.

Encouraged by the strong customer feedback and success of recent major restaurant openings in new prominent locations such as Alabang, Quezon City, and NAIA Terminal 1, as well as the re-opening and expansion of Pink’s in BGC, the company is targeting to open in at least 10 additional locations over the next 18 months with a number of exciting new brand concepts to be launched.

Wildflour is well-positioned to benefit from KV Asia’s regional footprint, with its growth story further bolstered by the breadth of KV Asia’s network within Southeast Asia. KV Asia’s partnership with Wildflour also signals strengthening investor confidence in the Philippines. With private consumption largely expected to drive economic growth, Wildflour is primed to continue building and gaining momentum in both the local and international dining scenes. A partnership with a leading regional private equity firm strengthens and boosts Wildflour’s regional recognition, opening its doors to other potential capital-raising opportunities.

Ana de Ocampo, president and co-founder of Wildflour said “These are exciting times for Wildflour, and marks another key milestone in our growth story. Our partnership with KV Asia is a perfect marriage between our rapidly evolving food & beverage organization and a partner that will help accelerate our expansion timelines and take our growth trajectory to new markets in the coming years. Wildflour commits to staying true to its core ideals of creating even better dining experiences for each and every guest that we have become known for in the last 12 years”.

Mark de Venecia, partner of KV Asia said “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with the creative and entrepreneurial management team of Wildflour as it continues to build a restaurant group that delivers at scale a consistently high quality food offering and customer experience. Given its brand equity and resonance with customers, we believe Wildflour is well-positioned to further expand its footprint and cement its leading position in the premium casual restaurant sector”. PR