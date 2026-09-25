Will Ashley drops debut album “Liham”

THE pop album contains “Paborito,” the “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” 2nd big placer’s first song released last month serving as the album’s key track, and new songs “AAKH!,” “Harana Para Sa’yo,” “Dito Ka Na Lang,” “Sa Piling Mo,” “Sinta,” “Matutulog,” and “Kasalanan.”

Each song carries a different version of love. “Paborito” is about finding that one person who becomes one’s favorite in the world; “AAKH!” is about patiently loving someone amid uncertainties; “Harana Para Sa’yo” is a modern take on music serenade; and “Dito Ka Na Lang” is about vowing commitment and wanting one’s love to stay.

Meanwhile, “Sa Piling Mo” is about one’s experience of finding his way back to that personhe should let go but couldn’t; “Sinta” is about choosing and loving someone difficult circumstances; “Matutulog” is a dreamy song about finding happiness in someone special; and “Kasalanan” is about asking for forgiveness and making things right.

Will co-wrote three songs in the album, including “Paborito,” “Sinta,” and “Kasalanan.” The album was produced by StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos.

Fans are joining Will’s “Liham” album launch this Sunday (September 20) at the SM North Edsa Skydome. Tickets are still up for grabs via smtickets.com and SM Tickets outlets, priced at P4,850 (SVIP), P3,800 (VIP 1), P3,050 (VIP 2), P2,700 (Patron), and P1,850 (Gen Ad).

Will’s “Liham” album is now available on music streaming platforms. For more details, follow StarPop on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.