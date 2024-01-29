Willie Revillame ‘ready’ to run in next election

Prior to that, the “Wowowin” host shared that he was invited to a dinner at the Malacañang Palace way back when Duterte was still the president.

“Two years ago, after Covid[-19], ipinatawag po ako ni Senator Bong Go at ipinatawag din po ako ng mahal na Pangulo. At ako po ay kinausap nila sa Malacañang. Yun po ang pagkakataon na pinatatakbo niya ako na senador,” the host said.

Revillame said he declined the offer as he still has an existing contract with his former network, GMA7. He also revealed that he was not yet ready to accept the offer at that time.

“Sabi ko, ‘Mahal na Pangulo, meron pa po akong kontrata at hindi ko pa ho kaya. Kapag handa na po ako, mag-iisip ako,” he said.

In Sunday’s event, Revillame confirmed he was ready to run.

“Palagay ko, handa na ako. Handa ho akong gumawa ng kabutihan. Handa akong magsilbi, hindi lang sa bayan. Handa akong magsilbi sa ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng tulong,” the TV host said.

Duterte raised Revillame’s hand onstage.

Prior to his announcement, the TV host, who was the only prominent celebrity invited during the prayer rally, entertained the Dabawenyos with some of his show’s games.

He also hosted the candle lighting portion with Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte lighting the candle onstage.

Revillame has not officially confirmed the position he will be running for the upcoming elections, although some are suggesting that he will be eyeing a seat in the Senate.

In various surveys, Revillame’s name pops up among the preferred senators.

Revillame has been a household name as he was a host to prominent shows such as “Magandang Tanghali Bayan”, “Wowowee”, “Willing Willie”, and recently, “Wowowin”, which formerly aired on GMA7 and ALLTV.

Meanwhile, the prayer rally was organized against the ongoing PI for Charter change (Cha-cha).

The former President, in his speech, slammed House Speaker Martin Romualdez, whom he claimed was the mastermind behind the movement. Romualdez already denied it in a previous report. RGL

