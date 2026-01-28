Wish Date opens 2026 Tour in Davao

Wish Date returns to Davao following the warm reception of its earlier edition, Wish Date: Endless.

About Wish Date

Wish Date is a music-and-storytelling experience that brings together live performances and film-driven narratives.

The accompanying film stars Susan Africa as Lola Flora, Vivoree Esclito as Bianca Gonzales, Joao Constancia as Lyndon Santos, Shaun Salvador as Arman Dizon, Lienel Navidad as Vangie Dela Cruz, and Monina Lawrence as Maricar Sanchez.

Story synopsis

The film follows the journey of Lyndon and Bianca, whose love story begins in college. Despite their opposite backgrounds—Bianca, a determined scholar raised by her grandmother, and Lyndon, a wealthy but carefree transferee—their partnership grows into a romance marked by challenges and sacrifice.

The relationship ends in heartbreak, but fate brings them together years later. With lingering emotions, unhealed wounds, and the presence of new people in their lives, they face the question of whether love, once broken, can truly be restored. PR