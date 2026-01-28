Wish Date opens 2026 Tour in Davao

FOLLOWING its successful run across multiple provinces in 2025, Wish Date officially opens its 2026 tour in Davao City on February 1, 2026, 7:00 PM, at the SMX Convention Center Davao.
The Davao leg marks the first stop of the Wish Date tour for 2026, continuing its signature blend of live music and storytelling. The event features performances by Amiel Sol, Over October, and Aquila Packing, artists known for songs that explore love, reflection, and personal experiences.
Wish Date returns to Davao following the warm reception of its earlier edition, Wish Date: Endless.
About Wish Date
Wish Date is a music-and-storytelling experience that brings together live performances and film-driven narratives.
The accompanying film stars Susan Africa as Lola Flora, Vivoree Esclito as Bianca Gonzales, Joao Constancia as Lyndon Santos, Shaun Salvador as Arman Dizon, Lienel Navidad as Vangie Dela Cruz, and Monina Lawrence as Maricar Sanchez.
Story synopsis
The film follows the journey of Lyndon and Bianca, whose love story begins in college. Despite their opposite backgrounds—Bianca, a determined scholar raised by her grandmother, and Lyndon, a wealthy but carefree transferee—their partnership grows into a romance marked by challenges and sacrifice.
The relationship ends in heartbreak, but fate brings them together years later. With lingering emotions, unhealed wounds, and the presence of new people in their lives, they face the question of whether love, once broken, can truly be restored. PR