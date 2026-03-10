Wolfgang live in Davao: OPM rock legends set for SMX reunion show

FOR generations of Filipino rock fans, the name Wolfgang still echoes with thunderous guitars, hard-hitting lyrics, and the unmistakable voice of frontman Basti Artadi.

Decades after dominating the local rock scene, the legendary OPM band is bringing its highly anticipated reunion tour to Davao City, with a major concert set on March 26 at the SMX Convention Center Davao.

Presented by Ovation Productions and Blast TV, the tour has already delivered electrifying nights in Manila and is now making its way to key regional stops, including Baguio on March 21 at the University of Baguio, Davao, and Cebu on April 19 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

For longtime followers who grew up with Wolfgang’s anthems—and for a younger generation discovering the band through streaming platforms—the concert promises a powerful mix of nostalgia, raw energy, and the enduring spirit of Filipino rock.

Memorable concert in Davao

For Wolfgang, performing in Davao City has always carried a special kind of energy.

The frontman recalled how one of their earliest shows in the city left a lasting impression on the band.

“I remember the first time we went to Davao, I was blown away,” Artadi said in a one-on-one interview with SunStar Davao. “In fact, I think I even made the proclamation that I wanted to retire in Davao because I loved it there.”

According to Artadi, the city quickly proved itself to be a true “rock and roll town.” The crowd’s enthusiasm—singing along to every song and welcoming the band with overwhelming energy—made the performance one of the most memorable stops in Wolfgang’s touring history.

“It was always a good time,” he said. “The audience was very receptive. They knew the songs and the vibes were always great.”

With that kind of history between the band and the city, the upcoming reunion concert is expected to bring another unforgettable night of rock for Davao fans.

Staying true to their sound

Throughout their career, Wolfgang has never been a band that chased trends.

Instead, they built their legacy by staying true to their music and letting fans naturally gravitate toward it.

“We always stick to our guns,” Artadi said. “We don’t really try to follow trends. We play the way we play and whoever likes us is welcome.”

For the band, authenticity has always been the foundation of their music.

“When we play on stage, we put everything we have into those songs,” he added. “The hope is that it translates to the people watching—and usually it does.”

Guitarist Manuel Legarda echoed the same sentiment, noting that while the band has evolved musically since its early days in the early 1990s, the attitude remains unchanged.

“We’re probably better musicians now than when we started,” Legarda said. “But the attitude has never changed.”

Staying true to their fans

Despite their long career, Artadi said the band remains grateful to fans who have supported them through the years.

“If you get to do this and still enjoy doing it, then it’s a blessing,” he said. “We know the only reason we are here is because of the fans.”

That appreciation is especially strong when performing in cities like Davao.

Artadi recalled being blown away the first time the band performed in the city.

“I remember the first time we went to Davao, I even said I wanted to retire there,” he said with a laugh. “It was a rock and roll town. The crowd knew the songs and welcomed us.”

Rediscovering old songs and deep cuts

While fans can expect Wolfgang’s biggest hits, the band is also enjoying the chance to bring lesser-played tracks back to life.

Artadi said he particularly enjoyed performing New Mother Nature again after many years.

“Bringing it back was fun,” he said, describing it as “raising it from the dead.”

Drummer Wolf Gemora added that rediscovering older tracks creates a different kind of excitement for musicians.

“Playing songs you haven’t performed in a long time feels like walking a tightrope,” Gemora said. “It takes you back to the days when you were playing in clubs and worried about messing up.”

Other deep cuts that have resurfaced during rehearsals include Falter and Anino, which the band said required revisiting old muscle memory.

Songs that still speak to today

Even decades later, Wolfgang’s songs continue to resonate with listeners.

Artadi believes it’s because many of their lyrics were inspired by real social issues.

“When we were writing these songs, the unfortunate thing is the world hasn’t really changed that much,” he said. “The problems we were facing then are still here today.”

Tracks like “Bought and Sold,” “Tulisan,” and "Halik ni Hudas" continue to feel relevant in a world still grappling with corruption and injustice.

“As long as those issues exist, those songs will remain relevant,” Artadi said.

A new generation of listeners

One of the most surprising developments for Wolfgang is seeing younger fans discover their music through streaming platforms.

For many longtime fans, Wolfgang was a defining soundtrack of the 1990s. Today, however, parents are introducing the band to their children.

Gemora said the band noticed this during reunion shows.

“A lot of fans brought their kids—teenagers and young ones,” he said. “I hope they bring them to the shows in Baguio and Davao too. It’s a great bonding experience.”

For the band, reaching new audiences is both exciting and meaningful.

“Younger people are learning to play guitar or drums and getting into the music,” Gemora said. “We hope to be one of those influences.”

The energy of a real rock show

Despite the passing years, the band admits that the nerves before performing never disappear.

“As soon as the last week before a show hits, the nerves start kicking in,” Artadi said. “But that’s a good thing—it means you care about your art.”

Gemora explained that the anxiety usually fades the moment the first song begins.

“After the first few bars, you go into automatic rock-and-roll mode,” he said.

And that energy is exactly what Wolfgang hopes fans—especially first-time concertgoers—will experience.

“For younger fans who have never been to a rock show, we want them to feel that sense of community,” Artadi said. “Shouting the songs at the top of your lungs and having your own personal rock-and-roll experience.”

A legacy that lives on

The reunion tour has also given the band a chance to reflect on its legacy.

For Legarda, the music they created over the years remains their most important contribution.

“Legacy is everything,” he said. “That’s what will remain when you’re gone.”

Artadi agrees, saying artists should always be able to look back proudly at their body of work.

“Your catalog speaks volumes about you,” he said. “Thirty or forty years later, you should still be proud of what you created.”

What Dabawenyo fans can expect

When Wolfgang steps onto the stage in Davao, fans can expect nothing less than a full-throttle performance.

“We’re going to give them everything we have,” Artadi promised. “It’s going to be 110 percent.”

The goal, he said, is simple: bring fans back to a time when life felt lighter.

“We want to take people back to that time when they didn’t have worries,” he said. “Just good vibes, great music, and rock and roll.”

And for one night in Davao, that spirit will be alive again.

“Everybody in Davao, we’re looking forward to seeing you,” Artadi said. “It’s going to be a great night.” RGL