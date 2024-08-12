Woman arrested for disrupting Ironman 70.3

The arrested individual, a 28-year-old businesswoman, was apprehended after failing to follow the police's standards for the Traffic Rules and Road Closure regulations designated for the exclusive "bike lane" during the Ironman 70.3 in Darong, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Kriszelle Ann Maton Cabo, a college graduate residing at Block 5, Mc Cleod Street, Brgy. Daliao, Toril, Davao City, was arrested by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) at around 11:30 a.m. on the same day at Crossing GTH, Brgy. Toril Poblacion, Toril, Davao City.

It was reported that at around 8:05 a.m. that day, while the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon was ongoing, Cabo forcefully entered the designated "bike lane" for the competition.

She was heading from GTH Crossing towards McArthur Highway near Bago Aplaya, Davao City while authorities were attending to an emergency. The designated guards in the area tried to stop her, however, instead of stopping, she sped up her motorcycle towards the southern part of Davao del Sur, with the deliberate to disregard the police.

Cabo was quickly chased by TEU personnel but despite warnings to stop, she ignored them. After a few minutes of pursuit, the suspect was apprehended at the intersection of Crossing Aplaya de Obosa, Brgy. Darong, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Cabo is now detained at the Toril Police Station, where appropriate charges are being prepared against her. The charges include violations of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, driving without a driver's license, failure to wear a helmet, counterflow driving, unsafe driving, and failure to present the Official Receipt from the Land Transportation Office and Certificate of Registration for the motorcycle she was driving.

"With the swift response of our security detail at the area, the violator was immediately apprehended and fortunately no participants of the said event were hurt or injured during the said incident," said PMAJ Sheryl Yu Bautista, acting station commander of Toril Police Station.

"Likewise, we remind the public that the Davao City Police Office will always be diligent in performing our duties, especially in ensuring the safety and security of the general public in special events that will happen in Davao City, particularly during this Kadayawan season," Bautista added.

Despite the incident, Baliok Police Station reported that the Ironman 70.3 went smoothly and peacefully.

Approximately 4,533 police officers and other personnel were deployed to manage an estimated crowd of 10,000 people who attended the event. WGM