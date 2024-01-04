Woman found fatally stabbed near home sked for check-up

POLICE authorities revealed that a 22-year-old woman, discovered dead on Wednesday morning, January 3, 2024, at Purok 4, Barangay Bayabas, Toril District, Davao City, had a scheduled monthly check-up on Thursday, January 4.

Acting Police Station Commander of Eden Police Station (PS19), Police Major Jemuel Mamolang, confirmed to SunStar Davao that the victim, identified as Lannie Sayon Maturan, was regularly medicated at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), according to information from the victim's sister.

“Ingon sa iyahang igsoon na babae, naka-schedule siya karong adlawa unta mubalik sa SPMC for follow-up check-up kay naa mani maintenance and monthly nga tambal (According to her sister, today was supposed to be scheduled to return to SPMC for a follow-up check-up because she has maintenance and monthly medication),” he said.

In a spot report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Lannie was found in a stream 50 meters from her house, with several stab wounds from a 12-inch bolo knife on her stomach and neck.

Contrary to earlier rumors, the victim's mother, Dionisa Maturan, clarified in a radio interview that her daughter had been in good condition since last month after suffering a mental problem.

She also said that there was no reason for her daughter to take her own life, as Lannie was on medication and had an eight-year-old child.

The victim's live-in partner, Jomar Emban Bili, 32, also revealed in the same interview that Lannie had asked him to use the comfort room outside their house.

As of press time, the victim's body will undergo an autopsy to determine the real cause of the incident, as decided by her family.

Mamolang added, "Padayon ang atoang investigation ani and nag-pa request napud mig autopsy (Our investigation continues, and we have already requested an autopsy)." DEF