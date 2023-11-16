Woman marries dead lover

KAPALONG, Davao del Norte — Even death cannot stop the command of the heart.
This is affirmed by a woman from Kapalong when she married her dead beau.
On Monday, November 13, 2023, Aiza Jean Ayala married her long-time lover Mardie Perdez who died a few days before their wedding date.
Kapalong Mayor Tess Timbol herself shared this on her official Facebook account where she said that this is the first ceremony she has ever done, marrying a couple with one inside the coffin.
This is a symbol of Aiza's true love for Mardie.
The mayor took the time to talk to Aiza where she shared her and Mardie’s love story.
They first met in Metro Manila and that's where their love blossomed.
Aiza said they were planning to get married twice already but it never happened because of various challenges in life that they experienced.
The third time around, the wedding was realized but Mardie was already inside a coffin.
Mayor Timbol and even Aiza did not disclose the cause Mardie's death to the public.
Aiza admitted the great pain she felt, saying that she may be the only bride who cries in sadness on her wedding day.
But despite this, she stood up and proved her great love to Mardie that even death could not fade.
This incident garnered many comments and shares on Facebook.
However, on the legal side, Atty. Janet Grace Dalisay-Fabrero, Davao Regional Prosecutor, shared that for a marriage to become legal there should be a marriage contract.
“Requirement sa (of the) contract of marriage is consent. A dead person is incapable to give a consent,” Dalisay Fabrero said. With reports from Cheche Diabordo, KAMM Media Network