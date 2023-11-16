Woman marries dead lover

KAPALONG, Davao del Norte — Even death cannot stop the command of the heart.

This is affirmed by a woman from Kapalong when she married her dead beau.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, Aiza Jean Ayala married her long-time lover Mardie Perdez who died a few days before their wedding date.

Kapalong Mayor Tess Timbol herself shared this on her official Facebook account where she said that this is the first ceremony she has ever done, marrying a couple with one inside the coffin.