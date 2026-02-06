Woman rescued in hotel declines to file case vs alleged Chinese BF

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) confirmed that the 21-year-old woman from Manila, rescued by authorities from a local hotel lobby on February 4, 2026, has declined to file a formal complaint against her alleged boyfriend, a Chinese national whom she says is linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo).

DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Caballero Tuazon said the woman withdrew her plans to pursue legal action against her boyfriend at the time of the rescue. However, police clarified that the option to file a case remains open should she later decide to do so.

“Dili willing mo-file og kaso ang biktima, with her alleged Chinese boyfriend. And just in case nga willing siya mo-file og kaso, against sa iyahang boyfriend, open lang ang Davao City Police Office,” Tuazon told Davao media reporters on February 5.

Tuazon disclosed that the suspect possesses valid immigration documents on record with the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

When asked about the timeline of the incident, Tuazon said the victim appeared disheveled and visibly distressed when she was found by police at the hotel lobby. Initial investigation showed that the alleged physical abuse occurred two days prior to the rescue.

“So, two days sya na nga nahitabo, nga gi-kulata siya, ah, gi-bun-og siya sa iyahang alleged boyfriend nga Chinese national. And then right after, pag kanang investigation, naghatag siya og initial information with regards sa ilahang pag-stay diri sa Davao City kay from Pasay City sila,” the official explained.

Tuazon added that while the suspect has already been identified, further action is on hold due to the lack of a formal complaint and insufficient evidence. Nonetheless, a police blotter has already been made, allowing the victim to return at any time should she choose to formally file charges.

To recall, tension inside the hotel was witnessed by members of the local media on February 4, following reports that a woman from Pasay City was involved with a Chinese national whom she described as her “Pogo boss.” The suspect allegedly traveled to Davao City to obtain fraudulent Philippine identification documents.

“Nag-aaway kami kasi may babae, tapos tinanong ko lang siya. Bigla siyang nagalit at sinimulan akong saktan,” the victim said while nervously recounting the incident.

According to the victim, they had been staying in Davao City for three days after traveling from Metro Manila. She also claimed that the February 4 incident was not the first time the suspect had physically abused her.

Reports indicated that the woman had previously been rescued during a similar incident at a large shopping mall in Davao City last February 3, following a physical altercation with the same boyfriend.

“Ginawa na niya ito sa akin noon sa Manila, sa Pasay. May mga picture ako na may mga pasa ako,” she added.

The DCPO reiterated its appeal to victims of abuse to immediately seek assistance from authorities to ensure their safety and enable law enforcement to hold perpetrators accountable.

Tuazon said they are now coordinating with the Pasay City Police Station to further investigate the case, particularly the background of the Chinese national, after the victim disclosed that she had initially provided authorities with a false identity for the suspect. MARJORIE BUCOG, CHARIZ DIANNE, SHERIZA HACOSTA/ SUNSTAR INTERNS