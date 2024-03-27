Women empowering women

To all the little girls out there, life is not served on a silver platter for most of us. We need to make a decision to go for our dreams, no matter how tiring or difficult they may be. It will need your dedication. Lots of hard work — sweat and tears included. But in so doing, you will become stronger, emotionally and mentally intelligent. All these will help you become successful one day. I came from a very poor family. But poverty never stopped me from reaching my dreams. I was blessed with scholarships, so those helped me with my studies. Work for yours. Do not limit yourself to what others think of you. No. Go beyond the limit. And prove to yourself that you can do it. More than what is expected of you. As the 2023 President of the Davao Board of Realtors, I left my position with 2 major awards — Most Outstanding Board in Mindanao for 2023 and Most Outstanding Board Nationwide for 2023. Given by the Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards. Life is short. So make your mark in everything you do. And remember 2 things – 1. Give back. 2. Thank God for everything.

Lea C. Walker, 2023 President of the Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. (DBRFI)