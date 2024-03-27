Women empowering women

As we commemorate Women's Month under the theme "Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunyan," let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a nation where every woman is given the opportunity to thrive, excel, and lead and acknowledge and uplift their strength, resilience, and empowerment. Let us recognize the invaluable contributions of women in all facets of society - as leaders, innovators, caregivers, and change-makers. Their voices, experiences, and perspectives are essential in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for all. Together, let us continue to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and champion gender equality. Let us strive for a society where every woman is empowered to pursue her dreams, fulfill her potential, and contribute meaningfully to the progress of our nation. This Women's Month, let us celebrate the achievements of women past, present, and future, and recommit ourselves to the ongoing journey towards a more just, equitable, and empowered society for all. Happy Women's Month!
Janet D. Fabrero, Regional Prosecutor, Department of Justice-Regional Prosecutor’s Office 11