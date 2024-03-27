Davao

Women empowering women

As we celebrate National Women’s Month in March, here are inspiring messages from women leaders of different industries and sectors.
As we celebrate National Women’s Month in March, here are inspiring messages from women leaders of different industries and sectors.

AS WE celebrate National Women’s Month in March, here are inspiring messages from women leaders of different industries and sectors. 

Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte
Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte
Para sa atin, dapat ay laging may puwang, oportunidad o kalayaan ang mga kababaihan para magpasya at ipakita ang kanilang kakayahan, dunong, lakas at mga taglay na katangiang mahalaga sa ating buhay… Marami tayong magagawa para sa mga kababaihan. Makiisa tayo sa mga biktima, isulong natin ang sapat at angkop na edukasyon para sa mga publiko, tulungan ang mga grupong tunay na tagapagtanggol ng karapatan at kapakanan ng mga kababaihan. Suportahan natin ang mga batas para sa mga kababaihan at bilang mga pamilya, tandaan po natin na pundasyon ng isang ligtas, patas, at maunlad na lipunan ang ating mga tahanan. Mga kababayan patuloy po tayong maging matatag tungo sa pagtaguyod ng isang bansang makabata, at mga batang makabansa.
Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte (Excerpt of International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month message osted on Inday Sara Duterte Facebook)
Janet D. Fabrero, Regional Prosecutor, Department of Justice-Regional Prosecutor’s Office 11
Janet D. Fabrero, Regional Prosecutor, Department of Justice-Regional Prosecutor’s Office 11
As we commemorate Women's Month under the theme "Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunyan," let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a nation where every woman is given the opportunity to thrive, excel, and lead and acknowledge and uplift their strength, resilience, and empowerment. Let us recognize the invaluable contributions of women in all facets of society - as leaders, innovators, caregivers, and change-makers. Their voices, experiences, and perspectives are essential in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for all. Together, let us continue to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and champion gender equality. Let us strive for a society where every woman is empowered to pursue her dreams, fulfill her potential, and contribute meaningfully to the progress of our nation. This Women's Month, let us celebrate the achievements of women past, present, and future, and recommit ourselves to the ongoing journey towards a more just, equitable, and empowered society for all. Happy Women's Month!
Janet D. Fabrero, Regional Prosecutor, Department of Justice-Regional Prosecutor’s Office 11
Belinda “Belle” Laya-Torres, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc (DCCCII) President.
Belinda “Belle” Laya-Torres, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc (DCCCII) President.
Empowering women in business is essential for fostering economic growth, promoting gender equality, and achieving sustainable development. Empowering women in business would also mean equal access to quality education and training, financial inclusion, participation in mentorship and networking programs, promoting female leadership, supporting legislations and policies on gender equality, challenging stereotypes, and raising awareness about the contributions of women in business that can help shift societal attitudes and perceptions. By implementing these strategies and strengthening an environment that supports and empowers women in business, societies can harness the full potential of women as drivers of economic growth and innovation.
Belinda “Belle” Laya-Torres, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc (DCCCII) President
Lea C. Walker, 2023 President of the Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. (DBRFI)
Lea C. Walker, 2023 President of the Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. (DBRFI)
To all the little girls out there, life is not served on a silver platter for most of us. We need to make a decision to go for our dreams, no matter how tiring or difficult they may be. It will need your dedication. Lots of hard work — sweat and tears included. But in so doing, you will become stronger, emotionally and mentally intelligent. All these will help you become successful one day. I came from a very poor family. But poverty never stopped me from reaching my dreams. I was blessed with scholarships, so those helped me with my studies. Work for yours. Do not limit yourself to what others think of you. No. Go beyond the limit. And prove to yourself that you can do it. More than what is expected of you. As the 2023 President of the Davao Board of Realtors, I left my position with 2 major awards — Most Outstanding Board in Mindanao for 2023 and Most Outstanding Board Nationwide for 2023. Given by the Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards. Life is short. So make your mark in everything you do. And remember 2 things – 1. Give back. 2. Thank God for everything.
Lea C. Walker, 2023 President of the Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. (DBRFI)
Gemima Valderrama - Head, Public Affairs Unit DepEd Region 11
Gemima Valderrama - Head, Public Affairs Unit DepEd Region 11
We are gentle and compassionate because our maternal instinct tells us that everyone should be loved and cared for since everyone is a child at heart. However, we are resilient and fearless because we understand that the things that happen to us result from our choices. We consequently make wise decisions. We are more than just the outward manifestations of the mothers, wives, daughters, sisters, grandmothers, aunts, and other women. We calm the stressful times, protect the vulnerable, and lessen the fears. We have the power to change minds and attitudes.
Gemima Valderrama - Head, Public Affairs Unit DepEd Region 11
LtCol. Davy E. Siao AGS (GSC) PA, Chief – Gender and Development Office and Chief of the Office of the Division Adjutant, 10ID, PA
LtCol. Davy E. Siao AGS (GSC) PA, Chief – Gender and Development Office and Chief of the Office of the Division Adjutant, 10ID, PA
Women are courageous, resilient, and passionate. Many of us excelled in different fields while carrying the burden of domestic duties. Many of us have been through a lot, yet still manage to perform excellently in our chosen field. In the celebration of Women's Month, it is but fitting to acknowledge women's remarkable contributions and continually support them as they realize their full potential. To all the women out there, keep moving forward toward your dreams, and let your determination inspire other women. Happy Women's Month! Mabuhay tayong mga Kababaihan!
LtCol. Davy E. Siao AGS (GSC) PA, Chief – Gender and Development Office and Chief of the Office of the Division Adjutant, 10ID, PA
Congw. Maricar Zamora, Davao de Oro 1st District Representative
Congw. Maricar Zamora, Davao de Oro 1st District Representative
Our community thrives because of the diverse contributions of women from all walks of life. Whether they are teachers, businesswomen, caregivers, artists, politicians, or homemakers, each woman adds a unique color to our collective canvas. Let us celebrate this diversity and recognize the strength that lies in our differences. As we celebrate Women’s Month, we remember the indomitable spirit that defines our remarkable Filipino women. The stories, struggles, and triumphs weave a tapestry of strength and hope — a testament to the power of unity. Today, I want to remind on the importance of women empowerment — a cause at the heart of our shared journey toward a more equitable society. Our journey is ongoing. We have gone far but we are still far. Nonetheless, I am proud and thankful for the remarkable steps we have all taken and the success we have all achieved. Let us continue to stand together, amplifying each other’s voices. Let us be the change we wish to see. Let us encourage each other to dream big, to believe in our worth, and to know that we can shape the world. Because when one woman rises, we all rise. Happy Women’s Month!
Congw. Maricar Zamora, Davao de Oro 1st District Representative
Nicole Hao Bian Ledesma, Davao Tourism Association President and Joji Ilagan International Schools COO
Nicole Hao Bian Ledesma, Davao Tourism Association President and Joji Ilagan International Schools COO
Growing up, I was blessed to be surrounded by strong, visionary and compassionate women in the family. I saw firsthand how women can have just the right mix of passion and purpose, determination and patience and the heart and grit to accomplish whatever she sets her mind into. Women have the special power to be catalysts of positive change - she is strong, dynamic, has grace under pressure and is a force to be reckoned with! So every day, we celebrate all the superwomen out there who make our world a better place for all!
Nicole Hao Bian Ledesma, Davao Tourism Association President and Joji Ilagan International Schools COO
Atty. Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles, PBA Partylist Representative
Atty. Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles, PBA Partylist Representative
In my line of work as a lawyer and congresswoman, I’ve been told a lot of times that I can’t make it just because I’m a woman. I have to admit, it can be really difficult most of the time “babae ako”. However, I always find comfort knowing that so many other women who came before us paved the way to better women representation, and fought for our rights, and took on the challenge to give women a chance to prove their worth and capability to the world. So thank you to all the amazing, hardworking women who are striving to make a difference everyday and inspire us. To all the women, especially young girls, I hope that you will have the courage to dream. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. And especially, don’t believe and listen to people who say that you can’t do it and you won’t get what you want in life just because “babae ka lang”.
Atty. Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles, PBA Partylist Representative
Marivic Dubria, Outstanding Women in Agriculture, Outstanding Rural Women 1st Runner-Up where she represented Davao Region in the national search
Marivic Dubria, Outstanding Women in Agriculture, Outstanding Rural Women 1st Runner-Up where she represented Davao Region in the national search
Bilang Isang empowered coffee farmer, gusto kong i-share ang aking talento sa pagkakape at passion ko at tulungan ang mga kababaehan na magkaroon nag sariling hanapbuhay para maitaguyod ang kanilang pamilya at magkaroon ng dagdag income kaya, nagtitrain ako ng mga coffee farmers na gustong maging champion katulad ko sa larangan ng kape at para makilala sa komunidad. Kaya sa mga kabaihan tulad ko, na kahit nasa sulok man tayo ng mundo, Laban lang.. patuloy tayong magsumikap para makamtan natin ang ating mga pangarap... At may maiwan tayong legasiya sa taking komunidad... Huwag tayong susuko dahil kung kaya ng mga lalaki,kayang kaya rin nating mga babae…
Marivic Dubria, Outstanding Women in Agriculture, Outstanding Rural Women 1st Runner-Up where she represented Davao Region in the national search
Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) spokesperson
Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) spokesperson
As a police officer, I want to remind all women that we are strong, capable, and powerful to face challenges and obstacles in life. It is important to remember that innate in us is our resilience and determination to overcome whatever life throws at us. We, as women, have the ability to break barriers, be triumphant, and make great contributions in all aspects of our lives. Regardless of our profession and social status, it is crucial for us to support and uplift one another, to celebrate each other's successes, and to stand together in solidarity. We must all work together so that all women can realize their full potential and not be defined by the limitations society may place on us. Instead, have the courage to do what you want to do and to be what you want to be. Let your intelligence, kindness, and determination flourish in making the world a better place. Together, let us continue to inspire, empower, and cooperate with one another and show the world the limitless possibilities that exist when women from all sectors come together, united in our pursuit of equality, justice, and empowerment. I am a proud policewoman, but more importantly, I am a proud woman who believes in the strength and potential of every individual. I survived in this field dominated by men, and I continue to ace my chosen profession despite being a woman because I believe that every woman deserves an equal opportunity with men. So to every woman, especially girls; don't limit yourselves and always pursue to develop and live to your full potential.
Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) spokesperson
women
empowerment
women empowerment
Sara Duterte
Inday Sara Duterte
Catherine dela Rey
VP Sara
Lea C. Walker
Maricar Zamora
Migs Nograles
National Women’s Month
Belinda “Belle” L. Torres
Belinda Torres
Janet D. Fabrero
Gemima Valderrama
Davy E. Siao
Nicole Hao Bian Ledesma
Atty. Migs Nograles
Marivic Dubria

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph