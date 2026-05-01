Workers defy heavy rains, press P1,200-wage in Labor Day rally 

BRAVING heavy rain, workers and youth groups held a peaceful but resolute Labor Day march on May 1, 2026, moving from Roxas Avenue to C.M. Recto and converging at Freedom Park to demand higher wages and lower prices.

The mobilization, marking the 124th Labor Day, brought together progressive groups including Anakbayan Southern Mindanao Region, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Southern Mindanao, and Kilusang Mayo Uno Southern Mindanao Region (KMU-SMR). United under the call “Sahod itaas, presyo ibaba,” protesters pushed for a P1,200 national living wage and reduced cost of basic goods.

Organizers said current wages in Davao City—P525 for non-agricultural and P515 for agricultural workers—fall far short of what families need to survive.

“Karung Mayo uno, nakigbisog kami… konektado ang krisis na nasinatian sa mamumuo sa dili makabuhing saholan lakip pa ang palisud na VAT ug Excise Tax nga palas-anon usab namo,” said Anakbayan SMR Chairperson Fauzhea Guiani.

She stressed that worsening conditions are driven by rising taxes and inadequate pay.

“Insulto ang sinsilyo nga nagtaas sa suholan… P1,200 dili kini sobra igo lamang kini aron makasugakod,” she said, noting that workers are forced to take on multiple jobs just to get by.

Guiani added that the burden is aggravated by the 12% value-added tax and excise taxes imposed on basic commodities, which continue to drive up prices.

“Gihimong tagapas-an sa krisis ang katawhan… kontra-katawhan nga mga polisiya,” she said.

Despite the downpour, protesters remained orderly and unwavering, chanting calls for wage hikes, price control, and systemic reforms.

“Karung adlaw dili lamang pagtaas sa suholan… kundi pagpakigbisog arun wagtangon ang sistematikong pagpahimulos sa katawhan,” Guiani concluded.

PNP reports orderly Labor Day protests

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday reported no major untoward incidents during its initial assessment of Labor Day activities nationwide.

Early reports showed at least nine rallies were held across the country, drawing around 3,410 participants. Of these, eight were ongoing as of noon while one had concluded.

The activities largely focused on labor concerns such as wage increases, fuel prices, and worker protection.

"The initial assessment is coming out well because we have no untoward incidents as of this report," PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said at a press briefing.

Tuaño said police operations centered on visibility, traffic management, securing key areas, and ensuring orderly public assemblies.

Authorities also maintained coordination with rally organizers to uphold the right to peaceful protest while ensuring safety.

Tuaño said most rallies in Metro Manila were held without permits, except for one authorized by the Marikina local government.

He also defended security measures near Malacañang, including the installation of barbed wire.

"The PNP says there is no such thing as overkill as far as preparation is concerned," Tuaño said.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said despite the favorable assessment, the PNP will remain on full alert.

"Patuloy kaming nakaantabay (Our monitoring continues) — not just to ensure security, but to support the safe and peaceful expression of our people’s concerns," he said in a statement.

More than 106,000 police personnel were deployed nationwide, supported by force multipliers and partner agencies, to ensure public safety. GAA WITH PNA