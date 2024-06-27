World Chocolate Trade Fair set July 5 to 7 in Davao City

THE Mindanao Economic Development Authority (Meda) is set to host a World Chocolate Day Trade Fair and Market from July 5 to 7, 2024, at Abreeza, Davao City.

The event will feature unique chocolate-making methods through competitions and exhibits.

At the PEP Talks Press Conference on June 25, Wit Holganza, council chairperson and event lead, bared plans for World Chocolate Day under the theme "Save the Plants, Save Life, Save the Cacao Trees."

Highlights of the event include a Cacao Centerpiece Competition and Tsokolate Obro: A Chocolate Art Contest, where participants will create chocolate-inspired artwork using chocolate.

Another event will showcase baristas from across Davao and feature chocolate dessert displays by various Davao hotel pastry chefs, with substantial cash prizes for winners.

Roderick Vallones of Meda Philippines underscored the importance of these activities in stimulating local interest in buying locally-produced chocolates instead of imports. He underscored the challenges faced by Cacao farmers and the need to sustain Cacao farming in Davao.

“75 percent of the Philippines' local chocolate production is from Davao, which makes us the capital region of Cacao and Davao City, the chocolate capital of the Philippines, with the most chocolate crafters. Cacao is in high demand, but we need to realize we need more supply. The farmers cutting down their cacao trees is the highest level of calling that we, the public, need to do something about,” Vallones added.

He highlighted the health benefits of Cacao, advocating it as a stress-relieving "medicine for life" due to its rich antioxidant content.

Meda aims to support Cacao farmers in recognizing the demand and profitability of Cacao farming, especially in Davao, ensuring sustainable production. DEF