THE producers of EuroXtreme Circus Carnivale have praised the Davao City Government for the smooth processing of permits and coordination requirements for the staging of what they described as the city's biggest circus show.

During a press conference on November 27, 2026, at Park Inn by Radisson in Lanang, Kenneth Lee, the show's executive producer, said they had encountered no difficulties in securing the necessary permits and coordinating with local government offices.

"We've not had any problems at all. And for that, I want to really thank the folks at the LGU and the Mayor's Office and the City Economic Enterprise Department as well. They've been so kind," Lee said.

He also thanked the City Tourism Operations Office and its personnel, saying the organizers had not encountered any challenges in meeting requirements or coordinating with the city.

"We're not saying this because we're here, but because what we're hearing about is true. Everything has been really, really smooth in the coordination with the LGU," he added.

Lee said the main challenges they faced were logistical, particularly in transporting the circus tent and equipment across the country, given the Philippines' archipelagic geography.

"When we envisaged this project over two and a half years ago, what we wanted to achieve was not just to present a fantastic world-class event, but to present it to the far reaches of the country," he said.

Transporting a large tent that can accommodate more than 1,000 spectators, along with the equipment needed for the production, has been a major undertaking, he added.

"Bringing a circus of this magnitude, a tent that can seat up to one thousand, three hundred people across the Philippine islands is no mean feat," Lee said.

He said the logistical demands were among the main reasons world-class circuses are rarely staged outside Metro Manila.

EuroXtreme Circus Carnivale is produced and organized by Art Box Entertainment, headed by its president, Kimberly Lee, who is from General Santos City and is Kenneth Lee's wife.

The production marks the brand's second circus event in Davao City. Its first, EuroXtreme Circus Breakout, was staged at Davao Global Township in August 2024 during the Kadayawan Festival.

EuroXtreme Circus Carnivale will run from December 1, 2026, to January 3, 2027, at Tulip Drive along Davao Coastal Road, as part of the city's Pasko Fiesta activities. CEA